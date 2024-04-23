Audience beloved couple, Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary, known for their amazing chemistry are expecting their first child reportedly. The couple fell in love during their stint in the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 9. After dating for a long time, Prince and Yuvika tied the knot in a grand ceremony in October 2018. Now after five years, it seems like the couple is planning to extend their family.

The rumors of their pregnancy began after Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's podcast featuring Prince Narula went viral. In the podcast, while talking to Roadies fame, Bharti playfully asked Prince, when are they planning to have a baby. Referring to her child, Golla, Bharti asked Prince, "When is Golla coming?" Prince said, "Very soon."

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary to become parents?

Ever since then, the news of them expecting their first child has been making rounds. Now, several reports claim that Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary are soon going to welcome their first baby. However, the couple hasn't officially announced this on social media. Recently, Yuvika uploaded a video on her social media handle, where fans congratulated the mom-to-be in the comment section of this post.

Watch Yuvika Chaudhary's recent video here-

Speaking about Yuvika Chaudhary, the actress attended Arti Singh's Haldi ceremony yesterday (April 23). For this special occasion, the actress donned the above-seen fully embroidered multi-colored sharara set. Yuvika glows here as she shares this beautiful video in this gorgeous ethnic outfit. The actress also shared a few pictures with bride-to-be Arti Singh and Kishwer Merchant.

Take a look at those PICS here-

More about Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary's pregnancy:

On Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's podcast, Prince Narula explained that he and Yuvika Chaudhary wanted to plan a baby after purchasing their own house in Mumbai. He shared that he doesn't want to keep running away when the baby comes.

For the uninformed, Bigg Boss 9 fame couple Prince and Yuvika recently purchased a spacious apartment in Mumbai. Their apartment is based on the ground floor with a spacious private garden area. The couple had given a home tour of their newly purchased abode on their YouTube channel.

