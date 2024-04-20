Vicky Donor completes 12 Years: Ayushmann Khurrana shares fan-made anime edit and pens heartfelt note

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam marked their big Bollywood debut 12 years ago with Shoojit Sircar's Vicky Donor in 2012. As the movie completed 12 years, one of Ayushmann Khurrana's fan pages created an anime edit of the classic film, and Ayushmann re-shared it.

Ayushmann Khurrana took to Instagram and shared a heartfelt post expressing his gratitude for all the love and support.

Ayushmann Khurrana celebrates 12 years of Vicky Donor

Ayushmann Khurrana took to Instagram, re-shared a fan-made anime edit of Vicky Donor, and also penned a heartfelt note.

He wrote, "12 years... it’s hard to believe how time flies! Vicky Donor literally conceived me as an actor/star. And seeing you all celebrate its anniversary with such creativity is heartwarming. Here’s to the magic you bring to my journey! Also, if Vicky Donor was an anime, what would you name it? Can’t wait to see what you come up with, #12yearsofVickyDonor."

Check out Ayushmann's post here:

Ayushmann Khurrana on the work front

As per a report by Mid Day, Ayushmann Khurrana is collaborating with director Anees Bazmee for a horror comedy. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

The source revealed, "Ayushmann and Anees are in discussion for a horror comedy titled Bhootiyapa. Other details are being worked out right now. Anees is planning to roll the No Entry sequel by the year-end. Meanwhile, Ayushmann has the Sourav Ganguly biopic in the offing. So, the actor-director duo are figuring out when they can roll their laugh riot."

Advertisement

In an earlier conversation with Pinkvilla, when asked about working with Anees, Ayushmann said, "Yaar, ab yeh kaise main bataun? Lekin jab kuch hoga toh bataunga zarur". (How do I even explain this now? But when something happens, I'll definitely tell you).

On the work front, Khurrana was last seen in Dream Girl 2. Up next, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Ayushmann Khurrana is in advanced stages of discussion to join Sunny Deol in JP Dutta’s ambitious war drama, Border 2. The actor will play the parallel lead alongside Sunny in this Bhushan Kumar and JP Dutta production, which is planned to be mounted on an unprecedented scale.

Recently, Khurrana also signed a record deal with a global music label and released a new single titled Akh Da Taara.

ALSO READ: Ayushmann Khurrana goes global as he signs deal with THIS big music label: ‘Cannot wait to unveil my next song to people’