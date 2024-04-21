Ranbir Kapoor's Tamasha co-star Naila Grewal on 'surreal' first meeting with him; calls Ayushmann Khurrana 'lovely human'

Tamasha and Bareilly Ki Barfi are two of the most famous movies that featured Ranbir Kapoor-Deepika Padukone and Ayushmann Khurrana-Kriti Sanon in the lead roles respectively. In both films, actress Naila Grewal had key roles.

In a recent interview, Naila recalled her first meeting with Ranbir and Ayushmann and her work experience with them.

Naila Grewal on her first meeting with Ranbir Kapoor

Expressing her admiration for Ranbir Kapoor's body of work and calling her first meeting with him ‘surreal’, Naila Grewal told India Today, "I worked with Ranbir Kapoor and Imtiaz Ali in my first film. My audition for 'Tamasha' was with Ranbir. So, a lot of my inhibitions had gone because of the setting that I was during ‘Tamasha’."

She further added that it wasn't about being star-struck, it was more about getting the essence out of the character. "Especially when you have Ranbir Kapoor with you to do the scenes and Imtiaz sir shooting it," she said.

Naila Grewal calls Ayushmann Khurrana lovely human

On the other hand, recalling her first meeting with Ayushmann Khurrana, she said that it was an exciting moment for her. The actress shared that when she was in college, she was dabbling with different auditions, and then she got to do a cameo in Bareilly Ki Barfi. "Just the fact that I was in such close proximity to Ayushmann Khurana was very unnerving for a young girl in college. I didn't even know how to be in that kind of close proximity with a hero and be on camera and look a certain way for it," Naila said.

She called Ayushmann a lovely human being and added, "he is so warm and kind that, I was not intimidated by the star or the person that he is. I was intimidated more by the situation. As time goes by, and you do more and more films, you start to have that level of confidence in yourself. Now I don't feel that inhibition nor am I intimidated.”

Meanwhile, Tamasha and Bareilly Ki Barfi were released in 2015 and 2017 respectively. In Bareilly Ki Barfi, Rajkummar Rao also played a key role.

