EXCLUSIVE: Ayushmann Khurrana’s next with Karan Johar is a ‘Spy Comedy’

Over the years, Ayushmann Khurrana has established himself by doing a series of content-driven quirky comedies like Vicky Donor, Shubh Mangal Savadhan, Bala, AndhaDhun, Dream Girl and Dum Laga Ke Haisha among others. And now, in 2024, the actor is gearing up for his first project with the Karan Johar-spearheaded Dharma Production. According to sources close to the development, Ayushmann Khurrana’s next after Dream Girl 2 is a film to be produced by Karan Johar and Guneet Monga.

Karan Johar & Guneet Monga sign Ayushmann Khurrana for a Spy Comedy

The yet-untitled film will be directed by Aakash Kaushik and is touted to be a one-of-its-kind spy comedy. “Karan and Guneet have been very excited about this subject as the script has shaped up well with a perfect blend of espionage elements with comedy. The script tick marks all the boxes of a commercial film as it has scale, thrill, and action with a lot of comedy, and the trio of Karan, Guneet, and Aakash feel that Ayushmann Khurrana fits the character to the T,” revealed a source close to the development.

Sara Ali Khan in talks to join Ayushmann Khurrana in the spy comedy

The film is touted to be a quintessential Ayushmann Khurrana starrer, as it breaks all the norms of the spy films made in Hindi Cinema to date. "The film goes on floors in a couple of months and the official announcement with title is around the corner. The makers are in advanced stages of discussion with Sara Ali Khan to play the female lead," the source added.

Aakash Kaushik has previously worked on multiple comedy films in the capacity of a writer and is now all set to make his debut with this spy comedy. The prep work is currently under way and the makers are gearing up to go on floors by June 2024. It’s being jointly produced by Dharma Productions with Sikhya Entertainment. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

