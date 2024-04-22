Raveena Tandon wishes to collaborate with THESE actors in Andaz Apna Apna remake: ‘Would bring dynamic energy’

Raveena Tandon, one of the most popular actresses from the 90s, continues to rule Bollywood. She has been a part of several iconic films. In a long list of filmography, her 1994 movie, Andaz Apna Apna stands out as a cult classic.

Apart from Raveena, the film also starred Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, and Karisma Kapoor in the lead roles. The comedy cape is considered to be a timeless classic. On various occasions, the actress has expressed her desire to work on the film’s remake. Yet again, in a recent interview, she went on to name two actors she believed would be the best fit for the lead roles.

Raveena Tandon reveals the actors she would like to collaborate with for Andaz Apna Apna remake

In a recent interview with the Times Of India, Raveena Tandon expressed her wish to be a part of the remake of Rajkumar Santoshi’s Andaz Apna Apna. She dubbed it as an “exciting challenge” and mentioned Ranveer Singh and Ayushmann Khurrana from the current generation could bring “unique flair and enthusiasm” to the film.

She said, "I would be thrilled to revisit Andaz Apna Apna. Reimagining this comedy with a fresh perspective would be an exciting challenge." She further added, "Teaming up with Ranveer Singh or Ayushmann Khurrana would bring a dynamic energy with a modern twist while paying homage to the original characters."

In an interview with IndiaToday also, Raveena reacted to working on the remake of Andaz Apna Apna while stating, "I would love to do it. A good comedy is something I would love to do.”

Raveena Tandon's work front

On the professional front, the actress is currently basking in the success of her last release, Patna Shuklla. Directed by Vivek Budakoti, the film also starred Satish Kaushik, Chandan Roy Sanyal, and Anushka Kaushik among others. Backed by Arbaaz Khan and directed by Vivek Budakoti, the film premiered on March 29 on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Furthermore, she has Welcome To The Jungle in the pipeline, the third installment in the Welcome franchise. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film features an ensemble star cast including Akshay Kumar, Shreyas Talpade, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sanjay Dutt, Paresh Rawal, Lara Dutta and Arshad Warsi and others.

The film is poised to release later this year on December 20, 2024.

