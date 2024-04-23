Ayushmann Khurrana admits ‘pura Bollywood rent pe hai’; lauds Diljit Dosanjh for THIS reason

Bollywood and fashion always go hand-in-hand. The actors never fail to leave their fans stunned with their fashion choices and always manage to set a new trend. Well, Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the most stylish actors and in a recent interview, he has opened up about the renting culture in Bollywood.

The actor who has always made sure to leave everyone stunned with his roles on the silver screen, in an interview with Mashable India, spoke about fashion in Bollywood and more.

Ayushmann Khurrana lauds Diljit Dosanjh’s style

Talking about the renting culture, Ayushmann Khurrana told, “Pura Bollywood rent pe hai. Aapko lagta hai hum kapde kharedte hai? (Whole Bollywood is on rent. Do you think we buy all our clothes?) We hire stylists, they source the clothes and return the clothes. Where will we take so many clothes.”

Further talking about the one Bollywood actor's style he really likes, Ayushmann took Diljit Dosanjh's name. The actor quipped that he likes his style and is happy with Punjab and added that the Chamkila star has taken it to a global stage. "He is too good."

Ayushmann Khurrana reveals giving pocket money to brother Aparshakti

Ayushmann Khurrana also spoke about his brother Aparshakti’s fashion sense and admitted that he took advantage of it. “I am not passionate about fashion. My life is very simple, but if you have to sport different looks for your work that’s a part of your profession but I am not driven by it.” The Vicky Donor star added that his brother used to style him when he was doing anchoring and he used to get pocket money for that. “Maine bola tu mujh style karde, ghar ke paise ghar mein aajaege. Later he told me he doesn’t have time, mein khud actor ban gaeya hu.”

Ayushmann Khurrana broke up with Tahira Kashyap after winning Roadies

In the same interview, Ayushmann said, "It is very difficult to deal with fame when you are 16, 17, and in your teens. I remember I broke up with my then-girlfriend because I was getting attention from other girls. I went through that phase when you're just getting a taste of fame and popularity.”

Ayushmann who became the most popular guy in Chandigarh and started getting reputed work shared how he reasoned his desire to "live his life" behind the breakup. He shared, “I was the most popular guy in Chandigarh at that time and I broke with Tahira saying that 'I want to live my life' but after 6 months I went back to her and told her 'I can't do this anymore, fuck boy nahi ban sakta mein.'”

Ayushmann Khurrana on the work front

On the work front, Khurrana was last seen in Dream Girl 2. Up next, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Ayushmann Khurrana is in advanced stages of discussion to join Sunny Deol in JP Dutta’s ambitious war drama, Border 2. The actor will play the parallel lead alongside Sunny in this Bhushan Kumar and JP Dutta production, planned to be mounted on an unprecedented scale.

Recently, Khurrana also signed a record deal with a global music label and released a new single titled Akh Da Taara.

