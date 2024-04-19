Explore 9 dynamic colour combinations for men inspired by celebs like Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor

When it comes to men's fashion, choosing the right colors can make a significant difference in your look. Whether you're getting ready for a casual day out or a formal event, color combinations can help you create a stylish and cohesive appearance. Nowadays, it's not like there are specific colors for men and women. Colors are no longer off-limits and are suitable for everyone. Whether it's shirt-pant combinations or from classic pairings to daring contrasts, here are some amazing color combinations for men inspired by Bollywood celebs to help elevate your style game.

Green & White

Combining a green jacket and white pants like Shahid Kapoor can create a fresh and stylish look, perfect for various occasions. You can choose a well fitted green jacket. You can opt for a light shade of green or dark shade of green depending on the season or vibe and you can pair it with crisp white pants to create a sharp contrast, creating a visually appealing ensemble.This colour combination can be very fresh for summers depending upon how you style it.

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Contrasting shades of brown

Combining shades of brown can also create a coordinated and stylish look. Take cues from Varun Dhawan. You can choose dark brown pants and light brown shirts in contrasting shades to create visual interest. Your pants can be in a rich chocolate brown hue and a lighter, taupe-like brown for shirts. It will also create a monochromatic look and, to add more dimension to your look, pair a textured shirt.

Advertisement

Black & white

Black and white is a classic color combination and its best color combination for men. Black and white when combined can look great anytime and everywhere. You can flaunt it whether you’re attending a formal event or casual hangout if you have appropriate items of clothing. Like Ranveer, you can start with a white blazer and matching white pants and pair it with a black shirt to create a striking contrast. You can wear this combination, the other way round as well.

Red, black & white

If you want to infuse more colors and create a bold and stylish ensemble, you can pull off a look like Sidharth Malhotra. You can opt for a red blazer which can be the focal point of your outfit and choose a shade of red that is vibrant and can add a pop of color. Pair the blazer with a white shirt. Your shirt can be buttoned down or a simple t-shirt which provides a neutral base. Complete the look with black pants.

Grey & Mustard

Grey and mustard combinations can create a stylish look with a pop of color. You can pull this look effectively like Ayushmann. You can choose a fitted blazer and matching pants. A medium to charcoal grey color can work well with mustard t-shirts. Depending on the occasion, you can choose to pair or drop the grey blazer and can wear mustard t-shirt with pants.

Blue & White

Combining a white shirt and blue pants like Vicky Kaushal can create a versatile look. You can pick a white button-down tailored shirt with clean collars and cuffs and it will provide a neutral base that will complement blue pants. Navy blue shades of pants like Vicky is a classic choice for formal occasions and lighter shades of blue, such as sky blue or chambray, are ideal for a casual or relaxed vibe.

Wine color & white

Wine colour and white can create a very sophisticated look. You can start with a wine-colored shirt as the focal point of your outfit like Dulquer Salmaan as paired. Choose a shade of wine that will complement your skin tone and personal style. A rich burgundy or deep maroon can add a touch of elegance. You can choose to pair or not to choose an ivory jacket for contrast. Complete the outfit with well-fitted white pants and chinos to create a clean look. You can round off your look with a pair of sneakers. This color combination can be a good pick for winters since it includes darker colors.

Advertisement

Black & Pink

To achieve a color combination like Arjun Kapoor, pair a black jacket with a pink shirt that will exude a trendy vibe. You can pick a black jacket as a centrepiece of your outfit. A black tailored jacket or blazer can both work well for this combination. Pair a black jacket with a bold pink shirt to add a pop of colour. A vibrant hot pink or softer pastel pink can both create a striking contrast against black. Choose black trousers for a sleek look.

Light blue-grey & white

A light blue-grey blazer and white shirt can be one of the combinations for formal look. Choose a well fitted light blue-grey blazer and matching trousers like Aditya Roy Kapur. A shade that leans towards soft, pastel blue with hints of grey for a subtle yet stylish look. Pair it with crisp white pants for a clean aesthetic. Choose a classic button down or tailored shirt with collars and cuffs. Opt for brown or tan leather shoes and a matching belt to complement the light blue-grey color palette. If you are looking for a men's formal color combination this can easily work for formal looks.

Advertisement

You can create unique, fashionable outfits that are coherent through figuring out the right colour choices. Whether you like striking contrasts or classic neutrals, knowing how to combine colors will boost your sense of style. So proceed, explore and let your creative sense of style run wild!