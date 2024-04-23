Did you know in Shah Rukh Khan's Chak De India women didn't have to shoot running scenes during periods?

Shah Rukh Khan's movie Chak De India is still loved by many as one of the greatest Indian sports films. While SRK was the main star, people also remember the girls who made up the hockey team.

Recently, Vidya Malavade, one of the actresses from the film, talked about her happy times filming in Australia. She also mentioned that Yash Raj Films, who made the movie, took great care of the women during their periods.

YRF ensured girls didn't have to run during their periods

Since Chak De India required the women to be active throughout the filming, Vidya Malavade shared with Bollywood Hungama that YRF (Yash Raj Films) hired someone who kept track of their periods. This was to give the women a break on those days, so they didn't have to do physically demanding scenes like running shots and could focus on other parts of the shoot.

"I think I have to give this to Yash Raj because there could have been a lot of chaos; we were 16 girls, not easy to handle us. There was detailing to the point where they had one aunty for us who knew when our periods would come, where we could not may be do the shots of running around in the field, where one could get a breather because they are on their period and they could do something else", she said.

According to the actress, with sixteen girls on the team, most of whom had never experienced working on a film set before, YRF made sure that everyone felt comfortable in the environment.

Vidya revealed SRK shot Sattar Minute dialogue in one take

Speaking to IndiaToday.in, Vidya revealed that Shah Rukh Khan shot the iconic Sattar Minute dialogue in a single take.

She expressed, "Any coach giving a speech to his team will bring back the memory of Chak De, and especially when Coach sir (SRK) is doing it, then definitely it will remind you of that moment. Most of those scenes from Chak De are still prominent in people's minds, and that particular scene for sure. I still remember when SRK came and shot that scene, he did that in one take, he just nailed it. He is so amazing and well prepared always, and that is the magic of SRK."

Recently, Vidya Malavade appeared in Starfish alongside Khushalli Kumar and Milind Soman in significant roles. Her upcoming project is Ruslaan, where she will be starring alongside Aayush Sharma.

