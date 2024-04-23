Chunky Panday prefers hotel stays over Shah Rukh Khan's lavish properties while holidaying abroad for THIS reason

In a recent interview, Chunky Panday explained his choice of staying at hotels rather than Shah Rukh Khan's luxurious properties. Let's explore the reason behind his decision!

By Sanchi Gupta
Updated on Apr 23, 2024  |  06:09 AM IST |  3.8K
Picture Courtesy - Instagram (Chunky Panday, Pooja Dadlani)

It's common knowledge how tightly knit Chunky Panday's family is with Shah Rukh Khan's. Recently, Chunky Panday shed light on his relationship with Shah Rukh Khan in an interview, expressing immense pride in the actor.

He also revealed his preference for staying at a hotel over Shah Rukh's house during their vacations in London or Dubai.

SRK's plush properties aren't Chunky Panday's pick while vacationing abroad

In an interview with Lehren, Chunky Panday explained why he prefers staying at a hotel over Shah Rukh Khan's luxurious properties during vacations.

He shared, "Yes, but Bhavana and others have all stayed in Shah Rukh’s house in London and Dubai. I have also stayed at his house a couple of times but of course I like to stay at a hotel. I would love to stay in someone’s house, but I am messy and I know that they will throw me out of their house in two days. I have stayed at Shah Rukh’s house though. He has lovely houses. I am very proud of him.”


Chunky also revealed why he jokingly refers to himself as a miser. He explained that he started calling himself a kanjoos (miser) because he felt left out and wanted people to talk about him. He recalled the moment he truly became thrifty.

The Housefull 2 actor shared that during those days, everyone smoked cigarettes and wanted to quit. Since nobody brought cigarettes to the sets, he brought his own pack. Everyone would then take cigarettes from his pack, and he realized five to six packs of his cigarettes would finish every day. That's when his thrifty habits began.

Credits: Lehren Retro
