Did you know Mahesh Bhatt left drinking after his daughter Shaheen Bhatt’s birth? Here’s why

Veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt is one of the most profound filmmakers we’ve in the industry. In a long career span, he has seen highs of highs and lows of lows. Apart from his film-making, he is also celebrated for being very open about his personal battles and points of view. In a recent interview, Bhatt talked about his serious alcohol habits and what led him to the path of abstinence.

Mahesh Bhatt admits to his severe alcohol habits

In a recent interview with Indian Express, Mahesh Bhatt admitted to dealing with ‘a severe problem of alcohol’. It was the time when he was riding high on the professional front with the success of his films like Arth and Saaransh. While in his personal life, he was coming off from a crumbling marriage which was a highly public affair, and his second marriage to Soni Razdan.

Talking about the same, Bhatt says that giving up alcohol was a ‘battle’. The veteran filmmaker credits the birth of his daughter Shaheen Bhatt which turned out to be a significant moment in his household. It was only after the birth of their first daughter that a man who would finish a bottle of whiskey a day left alcohol forever.

Mahesh Bhatt shares that Shaheen was the first child born through Soni. His wife would often tell her to stop drinking for a few days ahead of their child’s birth. However, Bhatt confessed to drinking too much and recalled he drank the whole night after his wife came back home with Shaheen.

How Mahesh Bhatt left drinking forever

He further recalled carrying ‘frail little child’, Shaheen in his arms while he leaned to kiss her, however, she turned away from him.

“I felt I couldn’t have my newborn baby turn away from me. Life was telling me something through this child. That was grace. I gave up drinking. I never touched a drop of alcohol after that. People would wonder, ‘Oh it is impossible, Mahesh Bhatt can’t stop drinking.’ But I did. I didn’t go to any doctor, took some pill, and went to AA. I just gave it up. Daddy was born there — the daughter who becomes the trigger for the father,” he stated.

Interestingly, Mahesh Bhatt’s daughter Pooja Bhatt’s acting debut, Daddy marks the screen debut of Shaheen, who played the younger version of Pooja in the film.

