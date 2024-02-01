Mahesh Bhatt was ‘surprised’ post Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt revealed daughter Raha’s face; calls her ‘new star’

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are a well-known couple in Bollywood. They recently became parents to a baby girl named Raha in November 2022. Last year, on Christmas day, they decided to introduce their daughter to the world by sharing her pictures and videos. The internet went crazy over them, and they quickly became viral. Now, recently, Alia Bhatt’s father and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt reacted to the couple’s decision to reveal Raha’s face.

In a recent interview with Zoom, Mahesh Bhatt spoke extensively about his granddaughter Raha, the daughter of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. He also reacted to the couple’s decision to reveal the face of their little munchkin on Christmas 2023.

Mahesh Bhatt on Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's decision to reveal Raha's face

During the conversation, discussing the couple’s decision over face revelation, the filmmaker recalled being ‘surprised’ to see that. However, he remarks that the couple did it with utmost grace and lauded the media for their decent behavior.

“I, myself, was quite surprised that they did that. I think they must have felt that OK, now, she’s one year, and it’s time for her to be introduced to the world at large, who was very curious to know what their baby looks like. And I think, they did it with tremendous grace and must say the media behaved very decent,” said the filmmaker.

He further revealed that the couple had spoken to the media before introducing the little one, as they didn’t want themselves and their daughter ‘to be hounded.’ According to him, shutterbugs were decent. Citing an example of the West in the intrusive age, the filmmaker opined that we are more civilized in comparison to them, as he referred to Alia and Ranbir’s choice to keep their child private.

It is worth mentioning that just like fans, even the proud grandfather Mahesh Bhatt couldn’t stop gushing over how Raha introduced her parents to the media. The veteran filmmaker stated that he was ‘quite amazed’ by drawing a comparison of the previous generation where the child was scared of the camera. “She came in like, oh, this is a familiar landscape. I think she carries in her genes,” he said.

Mahesh Bhatt recalls his memories with 'new star' Raha

In addition to this, recalling his memories, Bhatt had a great laugh and called Raha the ‘epicenter’ of the house. He stated that there are two stars-Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt; however, they’ve now shifted to the ‘new star’ called Raha Kapoor. “So when you go there, they just stay into the background, and only she emerges as the enchanting, mesmerizing entity. She doesn’t try to charm me. It doesn’t try to grab your attention, but she does it. So I am enchanted by her. A piece of heaven,” he said.

Furthermore, Mahesh Bhatt hailing her as a ‘magical child’ stated that now she is one year and two months old, and he calls her his ‘little goodness.’

The proud grandfather had great adjectives to describe the newest chapter in his life with Raha as he called her ‘drop of divinity’ who ‘lands out of nowhere’ into their lives. Bhatt stated that she makes him feel what millions of grandfathers and grandmothers must have felt through the ages and feel even now. In alignment with them, as a grandparent, the filmmaker stated that just like every household who has a grandparent must be fond of the way he is.

