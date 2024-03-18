Diljit Dosanjh reveals learning from ‘Beautiful Soul’ Ed Sheeran; drops happy PICS with international singer

The international singing sensation Ed Sheeran recently concluded his mathematical tour in Mumbai. The internet has been buzzing with numerous videos and pictures from his extravagant musical concert. Meanwhile, fans were in for a delightful surprise as Punjabi singer-turned-actor Diljit Dosanjh gave a surprise performance.

Since then, the Born To Shine singer has been consistently sharing glimpses of his time spent with Ed Sheeran, much to the delight of his fans. Once again, Diljit Dosanjh has shared captivating glimpses as they prepare for the grand evening.

Diljit Dosanjh drops PICS with global sensation Ed Sheeran

On March 18, Diljit Dosanjh took to his Instagram handle and shared a series of photographs with the international star Ed Sheeran. A few pictures shared in the latest post feature Diljit donning a denim jacket beneath a black t-shirt, paired with denim pants and an orange-hued turban. Meanwhile, the Perfect singer exuded casual elegance in a white t-shirt paired with black shorts. The last few pictures in the post featured the talented artist duo ruling the stage in Mumbai.

“@teddysphotos- Learnt so Much From such a Beautiful Soul (Accompanied by smiling halo face emoji)”

Take a look:

It was on March 16 that Indian fans of Ed Sheeran got to watch the singer perform at Mahalaxmi Racecourse. Adding to the enthusiasm was Diljit and Ed’s performance together on the former’s super hit song, Lover. On stage, amidst a sea of mesmerized fans, Ed strummed his guitar, creating the backdrop for a punchy performance of Diljit's song. He also sang a few lines in Punjabi, a gesture that honored India's rich cultural heritage.

Diljit Dosanjh on sharing stage with Ed Sheeran

In a recent interview with IANS, Diljit also talked about his experience of sharing the stage with Ed Sheeran and his memorable evening. He said: “It was wonderful performing with Ed Sheeran last evening. He truly knows how to work a crowd. He is such a giving artiste and sharing the stage with him was a real joy and an absolute honour. Whoever said language is a barrier needs to know that music is a language of its own.”

On the professional front, Diljit will be next seen in Crew alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon. The film is scheduled to hit the theaters on March 29.

