Diljit Dosanjh's co-star Oshin Brar thinks someone didn’t want her to work with him after PICS with Udta Punjab star went viral

Diljit Dosanjh took over the Punjabi music and film industry before he stepped into Bollywood. Since then, he has been showered with immense love from his fans living at the nook and corner of the globe.

A while ago, some curious fans dug deep into Diljit’s personal life and unearthed a picture with his co-star Oshin Brar and misreported her as his wife. Recently, the actress cleared the air around the fake news that went viral.

Diljit Dosanjh’s co-star Oshin Brar says someone conspired against her

A while ago, an image of Diljit Dosanjh with a woman went viral online. Several reports suggested that it’s allegedly the picture of the singer-actor’s wife who lives a simple life, away from all the limelight. But it was later confirmed that the photo was of Diljit’s co-star Oshin Brar. The two stars worked together in the Punjabi film Mukhtiar Chadha.

While talking to The Indian Express, Oshin said that she has no clue why people thought she is his wife. She added, “I think someone didn’t wish me to do the movie promotions with him, even though I was the lead of the movie, and then someone didn’t want me to work with him ever again. I am still clueless about this behavior and calls.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

The actress clarified that after the movie, they haven’t been in touch with each other. “It could be because I was just 19 and did both my debut projects with him. To be honest, it doesn’t really matter to me, I don’t need any fame out of it,” she stated.

Heaping praises on the Crew actor, she said, “I had such an amazing time working with him. I was only 19 and he helped me a lot during the shoot in understanding the movie character and I believe he didn’t change at all,” she divulged adding that he treated the entire cast with love and respect.

Diljit Dosanjh’s work front

After the success of Crew with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon, earlier this year, Diljit was seen in the biopic Amar Singh Chamkila with Parineeti Chopra. While touring across the globe, he is also filming for his next Punjabi film called Jatt & Juliet 3.

ALSO READ: Arjun Kapoor reviews Diljit Dosanjh’s Amar Singh Chamkila; says ‘Paaji dil ko chuu gaye aap’