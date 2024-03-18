Arbaaz Khan refutes speculations around son Arhaan Khan’s acting debut: ‘They’re still rumours according to me’

Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora’s son, Arhaan Khan, is among the popular star-kids in Bollywood. He is often seen grabbing attention owing to the sweet bond he shares with the paparazzi. Arhaan has recently graduated from a film school in Long Island, USA. On the other hand, rumors were rife that Salman Khan would be casting Arbaaz and Sohail Khan’s sons in a film. In a recent interview, Arbaaz Khan reacted to these reports and dismissed all the speculations.

Arbaaz Khan reacts to son Arhaan Khan's acting debut

In a recent interview with News 18, Showsha, Arbaaz Khan refuted the speculations of his son Arhaan Khan’s debut and claimed that they are false. “I don’t know. They’re still rumors, according to me. This news hasn’t reached my ears yet,” he said.

Nevertheless, he also added that Arhaan is interested in acting and is undergoing training for the same. “It’s pretty evident based on his preparations that that’s where he wants to be. He has gone to a film school and has done other things also,” he was quoted as saying.

The Dabangg mentioned that his son is currently focusing on his career and is just a young boy who will turn 22 year old this year. Hailing his son as a ‘hard-working, sincere and dedicated kid’, Arbaaz stated, “If all goes well, his focus is right and luck is on his side, I’m quite sure that he’ll make it because of his efforts.”

Arbaaz Khan reveals having film-related discussions with son

Having said that, the actor divulged he and his son often have film-related discussions. However, despite his excellent three-decade-long experience in the industry, he lets his son make most of the decisions. He explained that he guides him but doesn’t interfere much because the Fashion actor wants his son to learn from his own experiences and mistakes.

“I don’t want to keep him in a protective environment, inside a bubble. I want him to fly, fall, make mistakes, and learn so that he understands that the world is a tough place,” he said.

On a concluding note, Arbaaz asserted that he will always stand by his son, yet he would want him to learn about the industry the hard way. The actor believes that not everything will come easily to him, and he will have to face his share of turbulences, trials, and tribulations, but he needs to fight them stronger.

