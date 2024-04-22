Arjun Kapoor reviews Diljit Dosanjh’s Amar Singh Chamkila; says ‘Paaji dil ko chuu gaye aap’

It’s been almost ten days since Imtiaz Ali gifted the audience the biographical drama film based on the life of legendary Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila.

Several movie stars and fans alike were in awe of Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra for creating magic on the screen. Among them is actor Arjun Kapoor who heaped praises on the team in his review of the film. Read on!

Arjun Kapoor is impressed by Diljit Dosanjh’s Amar Singh Chamkila

A couple of hours ago, Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram stories and heaped praises on the team of Amar Singh Chamkila. In his lengthy review of the musical drama, the Gunday actor lauded director Imtiaz Ali for creating a masterpiece of sorts.

He also showered love on Parineeti Chopra and stated that Diljit Dosanjh was able to bring back Chamkila to life with his ace acting skills. Kapoor was also impressed with AR Rahman’s music and Ali’s screenplay which became the perfect recipe for making the biopic a massive success.

His review reads, “A film that stays with u long after u watch it. @imtiazalioffical happy to see a film that allows the world to see ur vulnerability as a maker. @diljitdosanjh paaji dil ko chuu gaye aap. Your earnest & honestly made Chamkila come alive for those 2 hours on the screen. @parineetichopra (heart and hug emoji) so happy for u. @arrahman sirs soundtrack. @kamil_irshad_official ki writing mixed with Imtiaz sir and Chamkilas flavour make this film and its soundtrack the best in a long time. Do urself a favour, watch the film!” (sic) Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Take a look:

Bollywood celebs review Amar Singh Chamkila

Not just Arjun, several B-town stars were bowled by Netflix’s musical entertainer. A couple of days ago, Ananya Panday called the film ‘Beauty!’ while Rajkummar Rao stated “#Chamkila is such a BRILLIANT film. Must watch.”

Moreover, Madgaon Express director and actor Kunal Kemmu opined, “Uff!!! What a film (clap emojis). @imtiazaliofficial thank you for making this one exactly the way you did. It lingers within long after you have watched it.” Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar thought that the film ‘truly shines’. Amar Singh Chamkila was released on Netflix on April 12, 2024.

ALSO READ: Amar Singh Chamkila's Jashn Kohli wishes to change portrayal of Sardars in Bollywood like 'Diljit Paaji'; says 'I was hurt'