Diljit Dosanjh's Chamkila co-star reveals he was in 'meditative state' on sets: 'I couldn’t believe it was the same…'

Diljit Dosanjh, currently riding high on the success of his recently released movie Chamkila and Crew, is known for his quirky and ever-energetic nature. But little do we know that he might be the exact opposite off-screen.

In a recent interview, Sahiba Bali, Diljit's co-star in Chamkila, shared an incident from the sets of the movie that actually changed her perception of what the Punjabi singer is really like in real life.

Diljit Dosanjh meditated on the sets of Chamkila

In a recent interview with Connect FM Canada, Sahiba expressed her being a huge Diljit fan, and how excited she was to share the screen with him. She said, “I can’t tell you what a great experience it was, because before being his co-actor, I was a huge fan. Since years, I’ve been a huge Diljit fan. On the day that we were shooting this, I was extremely excited about finally meeting him and talking to him.”

She said that her entire perception of Diljit Dosanjh was based on what she'd seen of him on social media. "He's flamboyant, humorous, has so much energy. But I was on set, sitting next to a co-actor, looking around, waiting for Diljit to arrive with a bang. I didn't realise that the co-actor sitting next to me for the past half an hour was actually Diljit. He was so quiet, he was so zen, he was in his zone. He was just sitting quietly, waiting for the shot. And then I realised he was Diljit, so I started talking to him. He was in a meditative state, so disciplined and focused. I couldn't believe it was the same Diljit, the singer and the performer.'

Diljit Dosanjh on acting and fame

In a candid interview with Film Companion, Diljit Dosanjh shared his personal take on acting and fame. Despite his successful foray into acting, Diljit said, "I believe that acting is not my forte; it's a distinct craft. I feel I lack the necessary qualities to be an actor. If an opportunity arises that aligns with my skills and interests, I do consider it, but my main focus is on playing music."

Diljit's natural ease in front of the camera is well-known, yet he admits to moments of self-consciousness. "I often lose awareness of the cameras being there. This is just second nature to me. However, when I do become conscious of them, I feel like I'm being insincere and superficial. The chaos of the set, the crew, and the equipment can sometimes contribute to this feeling of inauthenticity. Those actors who can navigate through all of this are truly remarkable”, he said.

As the interview shifted towards the nuances of dealing with fame, Diljit shared a philosophy that resonates with him deeply. Quoting a line from Amar Singh Chamkila, he said, "Samajhna kuch nahi hota, bas kar jana hota hai," which translates to "Understanding is not necessary, only doing is required."

More about Amar Singh Chamkila

Amar Singh Chamkila is a musical-biopic-drama that digs deep into the short yet eventful life of the controversial singer Amar Singh Chamkila (Diljit Dosanjh), from the time he started gaining recognition as a side-act, to the time he was shot dead, along with his second wife Amarjot Kaur (Parineeti Chopra) and other band members, while performing in Punjab. The movie is directed by Imtiaz Ali.