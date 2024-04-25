Parineeti Chopra ‘knew in 5 minutes’ of meeting Raghav Chadha she would marry him: ‘It was just God’s voice’

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are one of the most adored celebrity couples. The two got married in a dreamy wedding on September 24, 2023, in Udaipur. Since then, the pair has been serving couple goals with their adorable pictures on the internet.

On various occasions, the two have also spoken about each other. In a recent interview, the actress recalled how she was sure of marrying Raghav Chadha within 'five minutes' of their first meeting.

Parineeti Chopra on her first thoughts after meeting Raghav Chadha for the first time

During her recent conversation with Raj Shamani, Parineeti Chopra reflected on meeting Raghav for the first time during an award show hosted by the British Council in the UK. The award show was held to acknowledge outstanding achievers from different walks of life, where she was honored in the Entertainment category and her now husband in Government and politics.

The actress mentioned meeting him over breakfast the next day, knowing nothing about him. It was only after she googled him, she got to know about the work he has done. She further reflected on her dating phase and said, “We started talking to each other, and we realized not even in weeks, within days, we just used to talk about getting married.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

The actress also shared how her mother used to tell her when the right person would come, she would know. However, the actress remained ignorant. She said, “My mother always used to tell me when your life partner will come in front of you, you will know, and I said, “Please don’t tell me these filmy lines aisa kuch nahin hota. I swear, I met Raghav and in 5 minutes I knew I’m going to marry this man.”

Advertisement

The actress further recounted how while sitting over the breakfast everyone was talking about meditation and scuba diving, she was looking at Raghav wondering, “I think I’m gonna marry this man.”

She continued by saying, “It was just some god’s voice inside me and then we started talking. We were not even friends at that time. We started talking and over the next few days we realized that this is it. We never even had an official dating period because why we were dating so to say we were actually just planning to get married,” further adding that they only used to contemplate meeting each other’s families.

Parineeti Chopra was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Amar Singh Chamkila co-starring Diljit Dosanjh.

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor's trainer drops then-and-now PICS of his Animal transformation; wishes him for next 'blockbuster' Ramayana