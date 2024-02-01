Fighter: Mahesh Shetty thanks 'awesome' co-stars Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone; shares unseen PICS from sets

Siddharth Anand's Fighter has sent ripples through the cinematic world, capturing the audience's attention from the release of its spectacular trailer. The movie, characterized by the dynamic chemistry between the leads and awe-inspiring aerial sequences, has become a sensation. Enhanced by a chart-topping soundtrack, the film transcends being merely a visual spectacle.

Since its recent theatrical release, the film has not only received positive responses from audiences and critics but has also earned accolades from industry insiders. Mahesh Shetty, who played a significant role in the film, recently expressed his gratitude towards the entire team involved in the project.

Mahesh Shetty pens a heartfelt post for the team of Fighter

Recently, Mahesh Shetty took to his Instagram handle to express his gratitude to the entire team of Fighter. He wrote, "Photos from the #Fighter days !!! What a journey this one has been... From exploring real fighter jets & living the airforce life so closely till today, when the love is pouring in from all directions.. I cant stop being grateful. Thank you @s1danand and @mamtaanand10_10 for making me a part of this super special one. Thank you @hrithikroshan @deepikapadukone & @anilskapoor for being so awesome.

Thank you to the entire team - be it my camera team, co actors, hair & make, designers, production, spot dadas... each & every one of you who made this set such a memorable one for me... Should have had many more people in these pictures above but me being me (introvert & shy as always ) always end up regretting later about not clicking enough pictures with everyone... But you all will hold a special place in my heart forever !!! #FighterForever @castingchhabra mere bhai love you & thank you so much for this one.

@utsavnarula @satchith_paulose @marflix_pictures @viacom18studios @ramonchibb @amreesh_manjrekar @harsht_bhatia #pratik #sid #tanushshree @boscomartis @iamksgofficial @banveensinghh @karansharma93 @samvednasuwalka @akshay0beroi @rishabhsawhneyyyy #nishantkhanduja @firoz_saif_007 #niharika #simran #anu #manish and so many more of you."

About Fighter

Siddharth Anand's film boasts an exceptional ensemble cast led by Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, supported by the seasoned talents of Anil Kapoor and Karan Singh Grover. Deepika takes on the role of Squadron Leader Minal Rathore, known as Minni, in the Air Dragons unit, while Hrithik portrays Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, affectionately called Patty.

Anil Kapoor embodies the character of Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh, with the call sign Rocky, and Karan Singh Grover brings Squadron Leader Sartaj Gill to life, acknowledged as Taj. Akshay Oberoi skillfully portrays the character of Squadron Leader Basheer Khan, known by the call sign Bash. The film also introduces Rishabh Sawhney as the formidable antagonist.

In addition to these stellar performances, Mahesh Shetty, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Ashutosh Rana, and Talat Aziz play crucial roles, further enriching the cinematic experience with their notable contributions.

