Fighter: Akshay Oberoi calls director Siddharth Anand the Steven Spielberg of India for THIS reason

Siddharth Anand's Fighter has created a stir in the cinematic realm, captivating viewers from the release of its spectacular trailer. The movie, marked by dynamic chemistry between the leads, awe-inspiring aerial sequences, and an exceptional background score, has become a sensation. With the added appeal of a chart-topping soundtrack, Fighter goes beyond being just a visual spectacle to offer a delightful auditory experience.

Following its recent theatrical release, the film has garnered not just positive responses from audiences and critics but also accolades from those within the industry. Akshay Oberoi, who portrayed a significant character in the film, recently shared his admiration for the director in a recent interview.

Akshay Oberoi calls Fighter helmer Siddharth Anand Steven Spielberg of India

Fighter is centered around fighter pilots, specifically focusing on the Air Dragons team within the Air Force. The film has earned praise for its authentic portrayal of the Air Force and its aerial action sequences.

In a conversation with IndiaToday.in, Akshay Oberoi expressed that the film had the potential to go wrong on several levels, but thanks to Siddharth Anand, everything fell into place perfectly. He acknowledged the director's incredible effort and hoped that he receives the recognition he deserves for pulling off such a challenging movie. Oberoi emphasized his respect for Anand and likened him to the Steven Spielberg of India.

Advertisement

Despite Anand's insistence to stop, Oberoi continued to commend him and drew a parallel with the impact Spielberg's 'Jurassic Park' had on him. He highlighted the level of entertainment and CGI in the film, expressing that 'Fighter' marks India's moment in cinematic excellence. Oberoi sincerely wished that Siddharth Anand receives the credit he deserves for his outstanding work on the film.

For those who have seen the film, they are familiar with the challenging situation faced by Akshay Oberoi's character. Reflecting on this, the actor shared that Siddharth Anand had told him, "When you watch the film, you'll thank me," at a point when Akshay didn't fully comprehend the director's perspective. However, upon watching the film, he indeed expressed his gratitude. Akshay has been thanking Anand since the day he signed up for the project, but now he realizes that the director was referring to the impactful character graph of Bash.

Akshay elaborated, "Now I get it, what an impact that scene has. And you know what happens post interval and the whole second half. You feel the whole energy in the theatre change. They're crying for your character. To have such a big commercial movie with such big stars and leave that impact, I feel very grateful.

About Fighter

Siddharth Anand's film boasts an exceptional ensemble cast, with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone leading the way, supported by Anil Kapoor and Karan Singh Grover. Deepika takes on the role of Squadron Leader Minal Rathore, with the call sign Minni in the Air Dragons unit, while Hrithik portrays Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, affectionately called Patty.

Anil Kapoor embodies the character of Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh, with the call sign Rocky, and Karan Singh Grover brings Squadron Leader Sartaj Gill to life, acknowledged as Taj. Akshay Oberoi skillfully portrays the character of Squadron Leader Basheer Khan, known by the call sign Bash. The film also introduces Rishabh Sawhney as the formidable antagonist.

Adding to the stellar performances, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Ashutosh Rana, and Talat Aziz play crucial roles.

ALSO READ: Fighter: Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Siddharth Anand, Karan-Akshay visit theater to witness audience reaction