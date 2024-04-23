Hanuman Jayanti 2024: Sidharth Malhotra, Vicky Kaushal, Sunny Deol and others extend greetings on auspicious day

Hanuman Jayanti, also called Hanuman Janmotsav, is a special Hindu festival celebrated to remember the birth of Lord Hanuman. This festival happens on the full moon day (Purnima) of the Hindu month of Chaitra, which is usually in March or April.

On April 23, people all over India celebrated Hanuman Jayanti. Many Bollywood celebs also shared their good wishes on social media to celebrate with their fans and followers.

Bollywood celebs send out Hanuman Jayanti wishes to their fans

Numerous celebrities, such as Sidharth Malhotra, Vicky Kaushal, Sunny Deol, Anil Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh, Athiya Shetty, Esha Gupta, and Jackky Bhagnani, took to their social media platforms to extend heartfelt festive greetings to their fans and followers on the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

Let's take a look at their warm wishes and messages:

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Anupam Kher also extended his wishes on Instagram, captioning his post, "आप सभी को श्री हनुमान जयंती की हार्दिक बधाई व शुभकामनाएं! अष्ट सिद्धि और नौ निधियों के दाता, प्रभु श्री राम के अनन्य भक्त, श्री हनुमान जी की कृपा हम सभी पर बनी रहे।ॐ हनुमते नमः...#जयबज़रंगबली."

(Wishing you all heartfelt congratulations and best wishes on the auspicious occasion of Shri Hanuman Jayanti! May the bestower of the eight Siddhis and nine treasures, the unparalleled devotee of Lord Shri Ram, Shri Hanuman Ji, shower his blessings upon us all. Om Hanumate Namah... #JaiBajrangBali)

Advertisement

Check it out:

Esha Deol marked the festive occasion by celebrating with the Mumbai police and their families. The actress shared pictures of the joyful gathering and captioned the post, "As always, I make it a point to go and celebrate Hanuman Jayanti with our @mumbaipolice & their families. Our real heroes.....salute #hanumanjayanti #mumbai #mumbaipolice."

Advertisement

Pinkvilla extends warm wishes to everyone on the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti!