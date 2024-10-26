Happy Birthday Asin: When Ready actress revealed she never ‘desired’ Salman Khan: ‘Never thought of resisting him’

Asin, the beloved actress behind many memorable roles, celebrates her birthday today! As we remember her iconic performances, let’s revisit her candid take on admiring but not ‘desiring’ her Ready co-star, Salman Khan. She described him as very attractive but clarified that her admiration is not based on desire; she respects him in a different light. The actress added, “I really never thought of resisting him.”

On Simi Garewal's show India's Most Desirable, Asin once shared insights into her connection with superstar Salman Khan. She described him as someone she admired deeply and held in high regard but not in a romantic way. Although she acknowledged his undeniable charm, her bond with the Sikandar actor was based on mutual respect, never crossing into attraction.

"I never saw him in that light. For me he was somebody who I looked up to in a very respectful way, somebody that I admired. He is very attractive but that's not the way I saw or looked up to him. That never really crossed my mind of desiring him," said Asin.

Reflecting on their dynamic, Asin emphasized that admiration was the foundation of her view of him—resisting him was never even a thought! Asin also recalled a memorable on-set prank during the filming of Ready, where Salman challenged her to eat a bug he'd found with the crew in Bangkok.

Advertisement

Not one to back down, Asin surprised everyone by accepting the dare and calmly swallowing the bug instead of reacting as the actor expected. Rather than the dramatic response he anticipated, her nonchalant reaction left Salman Khan amused and taken aback, proving she wasn’t one to be easily fazed.

On her daughter Arin’s sixth birthday, Asin shared adorable snapshots from the princess-themed celebration. Alongside the pictures, the Bol Bachchan actress wrote, “Our little princess turned 6..not so little anymore!”

She lovingly described her little girl as having “Rapunzel-like hair, Belle-level love for books, Cinderella’s dance party spirit, and the fierce determination of Merida and Jasmine."

The actress thanked Arin for bringing magic to their lives and wished that all her dreams come true, signing off with heartfelt hashtags like #HappyBirthdayPrincessArin. “Uniquely, Unmistakably ARIN, thank you for making our lives magical! May all your dreams come true,” she wrote.

Advertisement

Pinkvilla sends warm wishes to Asin for a joyful birthday and a wonderful year ahead!

ALSO READ: Salman Khan continues shooting for Sikandar with heavy security without postponing schedule amid death threats; Report