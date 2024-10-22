Salman Khan continues shooting for Sikandar with heavy security without postponing schedule amid death threats; Report

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of death and threats, which could be triggering for some readers.

Salman Khan has been busy filming for his upcoming movie Sikandar for the past few months. Fans are eagerly awaiting to see him on the big screen in the action thriller. It has now been learned that amid the tense atmosphere following politician Baba Siddique’s death and threats from Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang, Salman hasn’t postponed the schedule. He continues to shoot for the film with heavy security.

According to a recent report in India Today, Salman Khan has been shooting for his reality show Bigg Boss 18 with high-level security and has also resumed Sikandar. The portal’s source said, “His entire team is being careful about the security arrangements, and Salman himself has been making sure that no one suffers a delay because of him.” The report suggested that he will probably be working till Diwali 2024.

The source added that Salman is following the original schedule of the film and has not delayed any of his work commitments. He wants to make sure that he does his best so that his fans get a quality experience.

Presented by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by AR Murugadoss, Sikandar is scheduled to arrive in theaters on Eid 2025. Salman Khan is set to collaborate with actress Rashmika Mandanna for the first time. Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar, and Kajal Aggarwal will be seen in pivotal roles. Pinkvilla has been bringing exclusive updates about the film. In September, we reported about Sharman Joshi’s involvement in the movie.

Advertisement

A source close to the development stated, “Sharman and Salman share a very unique dynamic in Sikandar, and the former has already started shooting for his part in the film. He has been present on the set all throughout and plays a key catalyst in Sikandar’s journey. The film marks the first proper collaboration of Salman and Sharman, and the audience is in for a treat to see them share a special bond.”

According to our source, the makers plan to wrap up the film by December 2024.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO, or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Shahid Kapoor begins intense preparation to portray gangster Hussain Ustara in Vishal Bhardwaj’s next with Triptii Dimri? Here’s what we know