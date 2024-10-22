BREAKING NEWS: Salman Khan shoots for Singham Again cameo as Chulbul Pandey today in Mumbai

Pinkvilla was the first one to inform our readers that Salman Khan has agreed to do a cameo appearance in Singham Again for his friends, Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty. Amid ongoing controversies, there were reports suggesting that the Sikandar actor’s cameo appearance has been canceled. Meanwhile, we have recently learned that Salman Khan is actually shooting for his part today i.e. October 22, 2024, in Mumbai.

According to a source close to the development, we’ve learned that being a man of his words, Salman Khan, despite all the tribulations in his personal life, is shooting for Singham Again. The superstar will be making a special appearance in Rohit Shetty’s directorial as Chulbul Pandey.

A source had earlier shared with us that Salman has allotted one day to shoot for the sequence, and Rohit Shetty had also started the preparation for the same. Now, keeping his commitment, Salman will be fulfilling his promise to his friends.

“Rohit met Salman Khan recently, and spoke to him about the grand plans in place to welcome him. Salman heard it out and said, ‘It’s you and Ajay. You are brothers. That’s enough for a reason for me to do the cameo,’. The unit is all charged up with this newest addition to Singham Again,” the source had said.

It was further revealed unlike Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Tiger Shroff’s extended appearances, Shetty would be teasing the audience with a glimpse of Bajirao Singham and Chulbul Pandey in the same frame. “It’s only Rohit Shetty, who could pull off this mega-crossover, that Indian Cinema lovers had been asking for the longest time,” the source stated.

The source also highlighted that Chulbul Pandey might be the newest addition to the cop universe this time with a small glimpse, but he would be seen in a full-fledged role in the future.

Singham Again is the fifth installment in the beloved franchise and is led by Ajay Devgn, this time, the movie boasts a promising star cast including Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff and Arjun Kapoor in the key roles. It is poised to release on the auspicious occasion of Diwali i.e. November 1, 2024.

