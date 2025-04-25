Weak Hero Class 2: Park Ji Hoon protects Choi Min Young from bullies; watch new teaser ahead of premiere

Park Ji Hoon-led Weak Hero Class 2 will premiere with its first episode in a few hours. A day before the thrilling show's release, on April 24, Netflix dropped a teaser of a scene, which might be the beginning of the protagonist's formation of a new friend by saving him from bullies. The teaser gives a glimpse into the trouble Park Ji Hoon will land himself in right from the beginning of the show and who might be the first target of his click pen attack.

Building on excitement regarding the action drama's release, Weak Hero Class 2's latest teaser showcases one of Yeon Si Eun's (Park Ji Hoon) very first encounters with the ways of Eunjang High School. An infuriated Choi Hyo Man (Yoo Soo Bin) is seen rushing into the classroom, screaming, Seo Jun Tae's (Choi Min Young) name. Seo Jun Tae is a badge holder of the class and probably tries to do his duties as the student representative by collecting the their phones, which angers chief bully Yoo Soo Bin.

He beats up Seo Jun Tae; however, interestingly, the weakling puts a bun in his mouth and holds his hand in front of his face like a defensive boxing move before taking in the blows. This builds on curiosity around Seo Jun Tae's layered character and background and who or what situation might have led to him knowing about boxing. As the bully picks up a chair to throw it at him, Yeon Si Eun intervenes, delivering the classic An Su Ho (Choi Hyun Wook) dialogue—"Don't cross the line!"

Tune in to Netflix today, on April 25, at 3:30 PM KST (12 PM IST) to see what happens next. The scene not only built Yeon Si Eun's path in the show but also was a subtle hint at the previous season's lead, An Su Ho, who will be seen making a cameo in Weak Hero Class 2, along with O Beom Seok (Choi Hyun Wook). Yeon Si Eun might finally be able to move on from the haunting past with An Su Ho getting discharged from the hospital and O Beom Seok showing positive changes in character.

