Heeramandi actress Manisha Koirala reveals why delay in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's series isn't bothering her

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's big-budget web series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is finally just a few days away from release. The series has been delayed several times and now that it's finally releasing, SLB fans can't be happier.

Manisha Koirala, who plays one of the lead roles in the series, has now opened up about how she was not bothered by it going through several delays.

Manisha Koirala on Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar going through several delays

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is known for giving his heart and soul to each of his projects so that they get as close as possible to perfection. Therefore it doesn't come as a surprise that his directorial debut on OTT got delayed several times.

Manisha Koirala who plays the role of Mallika Jaan in Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar recently talked about not being affected by the delays. During an interview with India Today, she said, "As artists, we are greedy to work on good scripts. We know the value of a good role, script, and a good filmmaker. Everything else, like impatience, is way too small compared to the joy of being a part of a beautiful project." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

The talented actress said that everyone in the team including her was secure because they knew that Sanjay Leela Bhansali would never compromise on quality.

Advertisement

"When you know you have a committed filmmaker, how much time it takes doesn't matter. It really doesn't matter whether it takes a year or two or four because you know whenever it is out, it will be something that you are going to be proud of," she explained while adding that she has reached a stage in her career and life where she prefers quality more than time.

About Heeramandi

Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Heeramandi is the story of love and betrayal among courtesans set in pre-independence India. The film stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Sharmin Segal in the lead and also features Fardeen Khan, Taha Shah, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman in pivotal roles.

The series is about a power struggle between arch nemeses Mallikajaan and Fareedan for the succession of Heeramandi, a realm where courtesans reign as queens. Amidst this struggle, the story unfolds around Alam, Mallikajaan's youngest daughter, who becomes the last hope for the future.

ALSO READ: Is Manisha Koirala to return as Ishwarya in Kamal Haasan's Indian sequel?