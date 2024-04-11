Is Manisha Koirala to return as Ishwarya in Kamal Haasan's Indian sequel?

Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan's upcoming film Indian 2 is one of the most anticipated releases of the year 2024. The film helmed by Shankar Shanmugam has generated enormous buzz, and fans are now eagerly waiting for Senapathy to return to the big screen once again.

Meanwhile, it is being speculated that actor Manisha Koirala, who played a crucial role as Ishwarya in the first part, is set to feature in the upcoming sequel.

Manisha Koirala to be a part of Indian 2: Report

As per recent reports, Manisha Koirala, who played the role of Ulaganayagan’s Kamal Haasan's love interest in the previous flick, will be playing a short role in the film. Reports also suggest that her scenes may be added with Senapathy in a short conversation related to Chandrabose, played by Kamal Haasan as his younger self.

However, makers or cast members have not announced anything related to the role of Manisha in the film yet, and if rumors are supposedly true, then we might expect something soon. Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan's upcoming political thriller is speculated to have a grand release in theaters on June 13, 2024.

Again, makers have not officially unveiled the release announcement of the upcoming thriller, and the hype of the flick has remained the same since after its announcement.

More about Indian 2

Indian 2 is one of the largest Tamil ventures this year, bringing hope to Tamil film, which has recently witnessed a shortage of major releases. It is a sequel to the film Indian, in which a vigilante freedom warrior named Senapathy battles corruption. Senapathy advances in Indian 2 for another round.

The film stars Kamal Haasan, Siddharth, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Bobby Simha, and the late actors Nedumudi Venu and Vivek in key parts. Anirudh Ravichander has taken up the music composition, succeeding AR Rahman in the original film.

Manisha Koirala’s upcoming films

Manisha Koirala is all set for her grand return to the industry from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s venture titled Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. The planned series is a dramatic attempt to bring out the lives of courtesans in Lahore's red-light district, Heeramandi, during the Indian independence fight against the British Raj in the 1940s. Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Sharmin Segal also make up the cast of Heeramandi. The drama series will air on Netflix on May 1, 2024.

