Heeramandi Sakal Ban song OUT: Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Aditi Rao Hydari look regal

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is making his foray into Netflix with the upcoming web series 'Heeramandi'. The first song from this project, titled Sakal Ban, has been released. Notably, this track marks the debut on Bhansali's new music label, Bhansali Music. The song serves as a glimpse into the series, offering a taste of the artistic brilliance that Bhansali is known for, now extending to the digital realm with Heeramandi.

The creators of Heeramandi unveiled the first song, Sakal Ban, showcasing the talents of Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Sharmin Segal. In this vibrant song, the ladies are seen passionately dancing in traditional attire, set against the grand backdrop reminiscent of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's cinematic extravagance. The larger-than-life sets capture the essence of Bhansali's signature style, bringing alive the cultural richness and visual splendor that has become synonymous with his movies.

Music of Heeramandi

True to the signature style of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's films, the music of Heeramandi is expected to be extraordinary. According to a source, the series will feature 6 to 7 visually captivating songs, marking a groundbreaking moment for OTT shows with music on such a grand scale. Bhansali, known for his hands-on approach to film music, dedicated a year to curate the soundtrack for Heeramandi, a project close to his heart.

About Heeramandi

Heeramandi narrates a gripping tale of power dynamics between rivals Mallikajaan and Fareedan, vying for control over Heeramandi, a domain where courtesans hold sway. The focus turns to Alam, Mallikajaan's youngest daughter, positioned as the last hope in this power struggle.

Alam's journey unfolds as she faces a pivotal choice between relinquishing power and embracing love over admiration. The series, set against pre-independent India during the freedom movement, weaves an epic saga of love, power, betrayal, and the relentless quest for freedom.

