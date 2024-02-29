Heeramandi: Solo posters from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming magnum opus exude royalty

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is gearing up to mesmerize the audience once again with his eagerly awaited magnum opus, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar featuring Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharmin Segal, Richa Chadha and Sanjeeda Shaikh. The teaser of the film was released earlier and it impressed everyone. Now the makers have released stunning solo posters featuring each actor in the ambitious Bhansali film.

Solo posters of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar revealed

The solo posters of Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar have been recently revealed by the makers. Known for his visually breathtaking storytelling and cinematic brilliance, Sanjay Leela Bhansali has proved again why he is respected by millions of cinema lovers.

All the posters exude royalty, elegance, authority, and regality and it's tough to take your eyes off them. Have a look:

The music of Heeramandi

Like all Sanjay Leela Bhansali films, even Heeramandi's music promises to be special. Earlier, a source told Pinkvilla that the series will have 6 to 7 songs in the album and all of them will be a visual treat to relish on the screen. This is the first time, an OTT show will be having songs of such a grand scale.

SLB who always gives his personal attention to the music of his films has spent a year working on the music of Heeramandi, a show so close to his heart. Well, we just can't wait for the songs to drop and to get smitten by its magic.

More about Heeramandi

The series is about of a power struggle between arch nemeses Mallikajaan and Fareedan for the succession of Heeramandi, a realm where courtesans reign as queens. Amidst this struggle, the story unfolds around Alam, Mallikajaan's youngest daughter, who becomes the last hope for the future.

The plot takes a turn as Alam faces the choice between relinquishing power and embracing the love of one man over the admiration of many. Set against the backdrop of pre-independent India during the freedom movement, Heeramandi promises to be an epic saga encompassing love, power, betrayal, struggle, and the ultimate quest for freedom.

