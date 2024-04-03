Heeramandi song Tilasmi Bahein OUT: Sonakshi Sinha as Fareedan in her villain era is deadly and fierce

Fareedan aa chuki hai, sabke hosh udaane…

After a successful debut song Sakal Ban, Sanjay Leela Bhansali has released the second track from his highly anticipated period drama series - Heeramandi. Titled Tilasmi Bahein, the song features Sonakshi Sinha in her bold and fierce antagonist character of Fareedan.

Heeramandi song Tilasmi Bahein is out

The sequin-saree-clad Sonakshi opens the song sitting in a Mehfil being attended by elites. Where people are in awe of her beauty, Fareedan with her dance moves makes the sitting even more hypnotizing. Sung by Sharmistha Chatterjee, Tilasmi Bahein has been written by AM Turaz and choreographed by Kruti Mahesh.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali talks about Tilasmi Bahein

Bhansali recently argued that the craft of Mujra need not be only sad or seductive contrary to popular belief. He told Times Now, “I am very keen to see how listeners take to it. Tilasmi Baahein is not a regular Mujra, of the kind that we have grown up listening to by Lata ji and Asha ji. The Mujra in our cinema is either sad or seductive or both. I wanted to break away from that mold, to make the Mujra more fun, more accessible to the younger generations.”

More about Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar

Heeramandi is scheduled for its premiere on Netflix on May 1, marking Sanjay Leela Bhansali's first foray into digital streaming content. The announcement of the premiere date was made during a drone light show at Mahalaxmi Race Course, South Mumbai recently. The event was attended by the series' leading cast, including Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Shaikh.

At the event, Bhansali expressed his gratitude towards the team's hard work and dedication in bringing the story of Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar to Netflix. He added, “With the release scheduled for May 1, we can’t wait for audiences worldwide to watch it and shower us with their love and appreciation.”

Set against the backdrop of Lahore’s Heeramandi in pre-independence India amidst the rise of anti-colonial freedom movements, the series explores the power dynamics of the time. Other than the six leading ladies, Heeramandi also stars Farida Jalal, Vaishnavi Ganatra, Taha Shah Badussha, Fardeen Khan, Adhyayan Suman, and Shekhar Suman.

