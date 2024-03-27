Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar: Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha starrer to release on THIS date

The anticipation around Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming OTT project Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is at an all-time high. Ever since the poster of the period drama television series was dropped on social media, a couple of weeks ago, cinephiles got excited to see stars like Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Shaikh and Sharmin Segal together on their screens. Well, the audience will have to wait for a couple of weeks more. Read on!

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar to release on May 1

Everyone’s excited to see the royal diamonds of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s OTT debut venture Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. While the teaser has left the audience in awe, the looks of the ensemble cast have made people already pitch it as a commercial success. After teasing for a while, the makers have finally revealed that the TV show will be released on Netflix on May 1, 2024.

The huge announcement was made during a grand event hosted in Mumbai, earlier today. While Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Sharmin Segal attended the event, Aditi Rao Hydari gave it a pass.

Sanjeeda Shaikh calls being part of Heeramandi a dream come true

Acclaimed television actress Sanjeeda Shaikh has finally got her dues and recognition by being part of several big projects including SLB’s magnum opus Heeramandi. Talking about it, the excited actress said, “Building a dream adds beauty to our lives, I had built a dream and today it has turned into reality. I’m sure everyone who comes to this city of dreams, at least once in their life wishes to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, now when I am sharing the platform as one of his leading ladies, it’s a big deal for me. I’m just honored to be a part of Heeramandi. This is an incredible platform for me, the entire team of the show is extremely special and I’m sure Heeramandi is the life of everyone involved in the project.”

More about Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar

While Sanjay Leela Bhansali is the mastermind behind this historical drama, he is joined by Mitakshara Kumar who has co-directed the TV series. Through this project, the makers have tried to highlight the lives of the successful courtesans in the red-light district of Heera Mandi in Lahore during the Indian independence movement against the British Raj, back in the 1940s. The first official song titled Sakal Ban was released earlier this month which is composed by Bhansali and the lyrics are penned by Amir Khusro while Raja Hasan has lent his voice to it.

