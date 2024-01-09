Hrithik Roshan sends birthday greetings to 'bwuoy' Farhan Akhtar; Katrina Kaif and Kareena Kapoor extend wishes

Farhan Akhtar, the maestro of multiple talents—actor, director, producer, dialogue writer, and singer—celebrates his 50th birthday today. As the clock struck midnight, the who's who of the film fraternity flooded social media with their wishes, turning the platform into a star-studded celebration. From family to co-stars, the virtual world is buzzing with warm greetings for Farhan. Let's take a look at the messages pouring in for him on this special day.

Bollywood celebs extend birthday wishes to Farhan Akhtar

The deep friendship between Farhan Akhtar and Hrithik Roshan is widely known, and on Farhan's special day, Hrithik took to his Instagram stories for a heartfelt wish with a nod to their memorable film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. He shared an animated picture from Farhan's wedding with Shibani Dandekar, capturing the dynamic dance between the two friends. Hrithik's heartfelt message echoed their deep connection: "We came alone and we will go alone. टुगेदर!! Birthday मुबारक my bwuoy!"

Adding to the celebration, Katrina Kaif also joined in with warm wishes, sharing a picture of the Bhaag Milkha Bhaag actor and expressing, "Happiest birthday @faroutakhtar. Have the brightest and bestest year!"

Kareena Kapoor Khan joined the chorus of birthday wishes, sharing a heartfelt message: "Happy birthday dear Farhan. Big Hug @faroutakhtar." Adding to the well-wishes, Kajol chimed in, expressing, "Wish you an awesome year ahead. Rock on dude."

Sisters Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora Ladak extended their warm wishes to the birthday boy. Malaika conveyed her message saying, "Happy birthday dear @faroutakhtar....rock on...you make 50 look good." Amrita shared an endearing picture of her son with the birthday boy, captioning it with, "Happy Happy 50th dearest Faar! Have the bestest day and year! Rock onnn like you always do!"

Sister Zoya Akhtar poured her love for her brother with an endearing post. Sharing a charming childhood picture of the actor, she captioned it, "Happy Birthday Farhan #foreveryoung #healthandhappiness #wealthandwellness #loveandlaughter And me."

Karisma Kapoor shared a delightful group picture featuring the actor alongside herself, Amrita Arora, and Dolly Sidhwani. She expressed her wishes, writing, "Happy Birthday Farhan." Anil Kapoor extended a warm wish, sharing a picture with the Dil Dhadakne Do star saying, "@faroutakhtar your sense of humor, warmth, and generosity is extremely endearing! You're like family to us! Happy birthday."