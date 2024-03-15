Imtiaz Ali wanted to cast an older actress for Highway; here’s what made him cast Alia Bhatt

Highway was one of the best films of Imtiaz Ali. The film starring Alia Bhatt and Randeep Hooda was undoubtedly loved by fans and still continues to rule the hearts. Well, Alia’s acting in this film is still appreciated but did you know that casting her in this film was not the director’s initial plan? Well, in a recent interview, the Tamasha director opened up about what made him cast the actress in the film.

Imtiaz Ali on casting Alia Bhatt in Highway

Talking to Mukesh Chhabra on the Mashable India show, Imtiaz Ali recalled that while casting for Highway he always thought that he would cast an older actor who would be above 30. But even though Alia Bhatt was young, he could see the potential in her. The director confessed that he did not watch Student Of The Year during that time. He first met the actress when she came to watch Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana with her mother. he found grace and beauty in her as an actor and a lot of emotional potential. So he just happened to ask her will she read the script Imtiaz was sending.

Imtiaz Ali further revealed that Alia did not call her for two days after that hence he called her and asked her if she read the script. Describing her response, the director said Alia was a bit overwhelmed and felt it was too much to do. “. She had an issue that she was there in every scene. Alia was a very unexpected actor for Highway and the unit was not convinced about how she would do this role. So, to convince them I made her tell the story in her way. By the end, everyone was like nobody else could do this role but Alia,” quipped the director.

Advertisement

Alia Bhatt’s work front

Alia Bhatt was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh. She next has Jigra which also stars Vedang Raina. The actress recently wrapped the film. Apart from this she also has Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa alongside Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt birthday: Ranbir Kapoor-Neetu, Soni Razdan-Shaheen Bhatt, Akash Ambani-Isha Ambani join celebration