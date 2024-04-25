9 INSIDE PICS from Heeramandi Screening: Vicky Kaushal’s killer smile, Alia Bhatt’s happy time with Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan and more

Ever since Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s web show Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar was announced, fans have been eagerly waiting to witness his grandeur on the small screen. Last night was a star-studded premiere of the show and we bet you wouldn’t be able to take your eyes off the celebs who arrived to cheer for one of the finest directors of Bollywood.

Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Salman Khan, Farida Jalal, and many other big names arrived to grace the occasion. The official page of Netflix India has been blessing our feeds with some inside pictures from the premiere and we bet you are going to love it.

Heeramandi screening inside pictures

Netflix India shared some beautiful snaps from the Heeramandi screening. In the first picture, we can see Alia Bhatt posing with her mother Soni Razdan and mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor. The next one is a candid shot of Kapil Sharma laughing his heart out. Then comes a picture of the lovebirds, Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth.

Vicky Kaushal smiling in the next picture will take your breath away followed by the parents-to-be Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal posing for a snap in the next one. There is a picture of Karan Johar looking his best and a click of Farida Jalal hugging Sharmin Segal.

Check out the pictures:

Mini Mathur too shared some inside pictures from the Heeramandi screening. In the picture that she shared, we can see Ali Fazal posing with Richa Chadha, Sayani Gupta and her. Sharmin Sehgal too shared a cute picture of Ali Fazal, Siddharth, and Aman Mehta posing together.

Check it out:

About Heeramandi

Helmed by SLB, Heeramandi is the story of love and betrayal among courtesans in pre-independence India. The film stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Sharmin Segal in the lead. Also, it features Fardeen Khan, Taha Shah, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman in pivotal roles.