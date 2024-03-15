Alia Bhatt birthday: Ranbir Kapoor-Neetu, Soni Razdan-Shaheen Bhatt, Akash Ambani-Isha Ambani join celebration

Alia Bhatt, one of the leading actresses of Indian cinema, marks her 31st birthday today. To commemorate this milestone, Alia gathered with her family and friends for a lavish celebration dinner last night. The star-studded guest list included the likes of Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, Akash Ambani, Isha Ambani, and many other notable figures.

Alia Bhatt’s nearest and dearest bring in her 31st birthday in style

Alia Bhatt stands as one of the busiest actresses in the country presently. Alia recently wrapped up shooting for her action-packed film Jigra and will soon be gearing up for her next cinematic venture. Despite her jam-packed schedule, Alia prioritized spending quality time with her family and closest friends to celebrate her 31st birthday.

Last night, the paparazzi captured glimpses of Alia and her guests outside the celebration venue. The birthday girl herself looked radiant in a golden top paired elegantly with blue pants and golden heels. With glamorous makeup enhancing her features and her hair gracefully left open, Alia exuded undeniable charm and elegance.

