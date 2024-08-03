INSIDE VIDEO: Birthday girl Arpita Khan Sharma feeds cake to Salman and family; Riteish-Genelia shower love

Salman Khan, who shares a close bond with sister Arpita Khan Sharma, often showers love on her. Salman's sister, Arpita turned a year older today (August 3) and the superstar made sure to attend her birthday bash.

Last night, Arpita had the cake-cutting ceremony in the presence of Salman, her family and friends. A glimpse of her party caught our attention on Instagram, courtesy of their close friend, actor Riteish Deshmukh.

Riteish took to Instagram to share a video of the birthday celebration of Arpita Khan Sharma. In the video posted on his Instagram story, Arpita can be seen cutting her delicious birthday cake with her husband, actor Aayush Sharma and their son, Ahil.

Salman is standing next to Aayush while being a part of the happy moment. Salman and Arpita's brother, Sohail Khan is also there.

Riteish is behind the camera and is recording the clip. We also see his wife and actress Genelia D'Souza standing at the back. All the guests chant 'Happy Birthday' for the birthday girl.

Arpita feeds the cake to her husband Aayush followed by Salman. The Sikandar actor is sporting a black tee and has his hair tied at the back. The superstar also has a cute moment with his nephew, Ahil.

The Heyy Babyy actor penned a sweet note for Arpita in the post. "Happy birthday my dearest darling. We love you. Have a fabulous year ahead," the note reads.

Genelia D'Souza also wished Arpita Khan Sharma a happy birthday. Genelia took to Instagram to share a picture with Arpita. In her Instagram story, the actress penned a heartfelt birthday wish for Arpita.

"Happy birthday special one. I am always going to have your back. I love you," the Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na actress wrote. She added three green hearts emoji.

Recently, Salman Khan also celebrated his rumored girlfriend, Iulia Vantur's birthday. His brother, Arbaaz Khan was also present during her birthday bash back then.

On the work front, Salman will be seen in AR Murgadoss' film, Sikandar. The upcoming movie is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and is scheduled to hit the screens on Eid 2025.

