HIT 3: Nani starrer completes censorship ahead of its release, reveals runtime

Nani starrer HIT: The Third Case is slated to release in theaters on May 1, 2025. Ahead of the action thriller hitting the big screens, the movie has undergone its censorship, with the runtime being revealed.

According to CBFC, the actioner has been granted an ‘A’ certificate. With the film speculated to have intense, violent sequences, it was expected to be granted such a rating.

With the censor details, the Nani starrer is said to have a runtime of 2 hours and 37 minutes. As per recent reports, the Natural Star has detailed that the movie doesn’t have any elements to glorify violence, but similar instances are needed for its progression.

HIT: The Third Case is an upcoming Telugu-language action thriller written and directed by Sailesh Kolanu. The movie, which is part of the HIT Universe, will mark the third installment with Nani playing the lead role of Arjun Sarkaar.

The movie takes us on an investigation led by the HIT squad’s SP at Visakhapatnam. The man is assigned to take up the investigation of a high-priority case for the HIT in Jammu and Kashmir, with a spree of serial killers bent on being responsible for the gruesome murders of several people.

With Nani in the lead role, the actor will be seen alongside actors like Srinidhi Shetty, Adil Pala, Rao Ramesh, Brahmaji, Maganti Srinath, and many more in key roles. The film is bankrolled by Nani and Prashanti Tipirneni under Wall Poster Cinema and Unanimous Productions.

The movie is musically crafted by Mickey J. Meyer, with Sanu John Varghese and Karthika Srinivas handling the cinematography and editing, respectively.

Coming to Nani’s work front, the Natural Star is next set to appear in the lead role for the movie The Paradise. The upcoming film is expected to be a massive action venture with Dasara director Srikanth Odela.

Moreover, the actor has confirmed that he will collaborate with director Sujeeth on a film after the director wraps up Pawan Kalyan’s OG.

