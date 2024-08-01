THROWBACK: When Salman Khan and Sohail called Arbaaz 'chick magnet' on Koffee With Karan; 'We used to call his room Bermuda Triangle'

Superstar Salman Khan shares a close bond with his brothers, Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan. The trio keeps setting brotherhood goals through their strong connection and often crack jokes at each other. There was a time when Salman and Sohail called Arbaaz a 'chick magnet'.

The Khans were invited to Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan a few years ago in which Sohail revealed that Arbaaz's room is referred to as 'The Bermuda Triangle'. Let's take a look back.

In one of the episodes of the fifth season of Koffee With Karan, Sohail Khan was asked about the one thing that got in the way of being the youngest one in the family. The Maine Pyar Kyun Kiya actor responded to it by saying that it was difficult for him to date a girl as his older brothers would take them away.

"We used to call his (Arbaaz's) room 'The Bermuda Triangle'. Any girl who used to enter the house, he used to suck in the girl," Sohail shared. KJo interrupted and quizzed if he was the "chick magnet", Sohail agreed to it.

Salman Khan burst into laughter saying that Arbaaz used to wear a magnet as the doctor advised him to do so. Arbaaz added more fun saying that he would have the magnet "to increase the magnetism power".

Born to Salim Khan and Salma Khan, Salman Khan is the eldest son in the family. Salman has worked with both Sohail and Arbaaz in movies. Salman's films with Sohail include Veer, Maine Pyar Kyun Kiya, and God Tussi Great Ho.

Salman and Arbaaz's movies are Hello Brother, Dabangg, Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, Ready and others.

Salman Khan is currently gearing up for Sikandar. Filmmaker AR Murgadoss is directing the upcoming film. It will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Salman was last seen in Tiger 3, alongside Katrina Kaif. The 2023 movie is the sequel to Tiger Zinda Hai, the 2017 film.

Apart from being actors, they are also producers.

On the personal front, Arbaaz Khan is married to celebrity stylist, Sshura Khan. Salman Khan and Sohail Khan are enjoying singlehood. Sohail was earlier married to fashion designer, Seema Sajdeh.

