Bella Hadid Shares Never-Before-Seen PHOTOS on Gigi Hadid's 30th Birthday; Calls Khai Her 'Newest Best Friend'

Bella Hadid gushed about her sister, Gigi Hadid, who celebrated her 30th birthday on April 23. Taking to her Instagram account, the young model shared some of the never-before-seen pictures of herself and Gigi. Moreover, Hadid also revealed an adorable nickname she has for her 4-year-old niece, Khai.

One of the pictures in the carousel included Bella Hadid hugging her sister's pregnant belly. Gigi is seen donning a striped t-shirt and hair tied in a pony, while her younger sister opted for a mustard turtleneck as she clicked the picture. Apart from the photos on the feed, the model also shared a series of stories on her socials, wishing the mom of one the best of birthdays.

In the post's caption, Bella penned an adorable note: "You are the most funny, cool, fun, creative, artistic, loving, and thoughtful human/big sis." She further added, "and to watch you be the best, most fun, badass mama to our Khaiba is the greatest gift to me as a sister."

The younger Hadid continued to shower praises on her sister while calling Khai her "newest best friend."

She added, "You have a heart of gold, constantly being thoughtful of others, but always staying true to yourself. You have taught me so much of how to be myself in a world of people telling us all who we are supposed to be. And that's a gift I cherish from you beyond anything."

In the other picture of the post, Gigi and Bella clicked with baby Khai, who was picked by her aunt in what looks like a game zone. However, the runway star hid Khai's face with an angel emoji.

Previously, the Never Have I Ever star revealed that she wants her daughter to have as normal a childhood as she could. And hence, she would not want to show Khai's face on her social media.

Gigi Hadid shares her daughter, Khai, with her former boyfriend and musician, Zayn Malik.

