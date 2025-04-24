Vijay Varma wraps-up Prime Video crime thriller Matka King but it’s the unique cake that has our attention; SEE PIC

Actor Vijay Varma is all set for his upcoming crime thriller series Matka King. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Nagraj Manjule, the series has been making waves even before its release. Vijay recently took to social media and shared that he has wrapped up the film’s shoot. He also dropped the pic of the unique cake that has our attention.

Taking to Instagram stories today (April 24), Vijay Varma shared a sneak peek from the wrap-up celebration of Matka King. He dropped a pic of the unique cake featuring a matka with a red cloth on it and the cake looks absolutely real. Matka King is also seen written on the cake. Along with the pic, he wrote, “Matka King wrapped!” His story has increased excitement aming fans for his upcoming series.

Meanwhile, the upcoming web series is directed by Sairat and Fandry director Nagraj Manjule. It will show the dramatic and dangerous world of Matka gambling. Matka King revolves around the busy streets of Mumbai in the 1960s. A smart cotton trader dares to rewrite the rules. His brainchild, a daring new numbers game, ignites a wildfire across the city, pulling everyday folks into a world once reserved for the elite.

This gritty series dives into the shadows of a city in transition, where fortunes are made overnight, loyalties are tested, and the stakes couldn’t be higher. Apart from Vijay, it also features Kritika Kamra, Sai Tamhankar, Gulshan Grover, and Siddharth Jadhav in pivotal roles. It is produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Manjule, along with Gargi Kulkarni, Ashish Aryan, and Ashwini Sidwani, under the banner of Roy Kapur Films and will release on Amazon Prime Video.

The official synopsis of Matka King reads, “Matka King is a fictional tale set in 1960s Mumbai, where an enterprising cotton trader who craves legitimacy and respect starts a new gambling game dubbed Matka.”

Last year, Vijay Varma took his Instagram to announce the web series Matka King. He dropped a poster showing him in a retro look and throwing playing cards at the camera. The caption read, “Ready to place our bet! #MatkaKingOnPrime soon but filming now.”

