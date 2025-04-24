Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira Kashyap shares uplifting 'life update' after cancer relapse: 'Picture abhi…'

Earlier in April 2025, Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife, Tahira Kashyap, announced that her cancer had relapsed. She was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018. Amid her treatment, Tahira shared an uplifting ‘life update’ as she resumed work. Using Om Shanti Om's dialogue, she said that the film wasn’t over yet.

Today, April 24, 2025, Tahira Kashyap took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself posing behind a laptop screen. The screen had an update and a gratitude note written in the format of a script. Tahira revealed that she was back to work.

The note read, “INTERVAL - INT/EXT DAY UNIVERSE After a brief interim, this woman in question holds her laptop to write another script one more time. With gratitude in her heart, prayer on her lips and a smile beaming through her eyes she mumbles, "Me Thank you, universe, thank you, God for all the challenges and all the blessings.”

It further stated, “Had it not been for these obstacles, I wouldn't have acknowledged your love. Thank you for giving me another opportunity to become a better version of myself. And so here's to Tahira 3.0 version! Back to the grind, back to the hustle, back to life and so glad to be back at work! Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost (The movie is still remaining) :) TO BE CONTD....”

Tahira captioned her post, “Life update,” accompanied by a sparkles emoji. Have a look!

Tahira Kashyap’s husband, Ayushmann Khurrana, left a black heart emoji in the comments section of the post. Bhumi Pednekar, Aparshakti Khurana, Sonali Bendre, Dia Mirza, and more also showed their love with red hearts.

Netizens saluted her fighting spirit. One person said, “More power and blessings to you,” while another wrote, “Fantastic, you are such an inspiration to all cancer survivors like us, hats off to you.” A user stated, “So inspiring,” and another mentioned, “Stay healthy, happy, creative and gratefully blessed!”

For the uninitiated, Tahira Kashyap made her directorial debut with the comedy-drama Sharmajee Ki Beti in 2024. It was released on Amazon Prime Video.

