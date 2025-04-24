Justin Bieber Breaks Silence on 'Lies' About His Relationship With Wife Hailey: 'Hard Not to be Jealous'

After weeks of silence, pop singer Justin Bieber is shutting down rumors of troubles casting a shadow on his marriage. The 31-year-old took to his Instagram handle on Thursday to clear the air and set the record straight.

Addressing the comments made about them on social media, Bieber said that people treat him like "a*s" but he remembers that he is flawed. He added that moments of reflection help him "stop feeling better than those who are mean and hurtful."

Advertisement

He added, "My instinct is to be like, 'Damn I wouldn't gossip and spread lies about someone on the internet. But there's other s**t I do I'm not proud of."

Clarifying that his relationship with Hailey is going strong, Bieber said that it is hard not to be jealous when he and his wife are "going brazzzzyy." He added, "It's really up for us, and that's understandable why people can't stand it. I don't blame 'em."

In the end, Bieber said that he and his wife are "like the Joneses," who are "impossible to keep up with."

Last weekend, Justin sparked controversy after being spotted smoking marijuana beside his 15-year-old brother, Jaxon, at Coachella. His cryptic social media posts in recent weeks also led netizens to think that his marriage is falling apart. Meanwhile, some reports also claimed that Hailey is fed up with Justin acting out and she wants to maintain her distance. With his latest post, Justin has silenced trolls once and for all.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, on Easter, Hailey posted a series of heartfelt snaps on Instagram, featuring her son Jack in a yellow onesie adorned with a blue bunny. The post also included a throwback picture from last year's Easter when she was still pregnant. "This Easter vs. Last Easter hehe (bunny emojis)," she captioned the post.

The two share an 8-month-old son: Jack Blues Bieber. They tied the knot in 2018 in a civil ceremony at a New York City courthouse. They also had a more traditional wedding ceremony in South Carolina in 2019.

ALSO READ: Sophie Turner Unfollows Boyfriend Peregrine Pearson on Instagram; Sparks Split Rumors