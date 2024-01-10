Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare pose with Aamir Khan, Reena Dutta, Imran Khan-Lekha Washington; newlyweds seal the deal with kiss

After the registry marriage on January 3 in Mumbai, Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan had a fairytale wedding at Taj Aravali Resort, Udaipur on January 10, 2024. The couple exchanged vows in the presence of their family members and friends. Guests attending the wedding shared inside glimpses and one of the videos shows Ira and Nupur sharing a passionate kiss.

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare seal the deal with a kiss

On January 10, Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare had a grand wedding in Udaipur. Now, a while ago, guests started sharing pictures and videos from their wedding and undoubtedly they are straight out of a fairytale!

The couple looks oh-so-joyous, and the glow on their faces is unmissable. Aamir Khan’s daughter looked breathtakingly beautiful in a white gown. She tied her hair in a neat bun and wore a white floral hairband. Ira also carried a flower bouquet as she walked together with her husband to the wedding stage. On the other hand, Nupur Shikhare donned a sand color suit.

In one of the videos, Ira and Nupur can be seen sharing a passionate kiss. The other pictures show the couple posing with Aamir Khan, Reena Dutta, and other family members. In one of the pictures shared by a guest, the newlyweds posed with Imran Khan and his rumored girlfriend Lekha Washington.

More about Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s Udaipur wedding

Ira and Nupur's wedding festivities in Udaipur began with a welcome dinner on January 7. It was followed by a mehendi ceremony and a fun-filled pajama party the next day. The Sangeet ceremony was held last evening, January 9 and the couple exchanged vows today, January 10. A dinner will be held for guests, concluding the 4-days festivities in Udaipur.

After this, Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare will reportedly host a wedding reception in Mumbai. According to India Today, it will be attended by Aamir Khan's friends and colleagues from the film industry, including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Rajkumar Hirani, Ashutosh Gowariker and Juhi Chawla, and many others.

