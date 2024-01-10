Bollywood Newswrap, Jan 10: Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare's first glimpses from Udaipur wedding; Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor team up for rom-com

On the tenth day of January 2024, Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare exchanged vows at their Udaipur wedding. The first glimpses from the wedding made us go 'wow.' On the other hand, Pinkvilla exclusively learned that Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor are teaming up for a rom-com. Apart from these, many more exciting events took place. As the day was eventful, let's have a look at the top 5 Bollywood news.

Here are top 5 Bollywood news of January 10, 2024

1. Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare look mesmerizing at Udaipur wedding

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare exchanged vows in Udaipur on January 10. One of their friends shared first glimpses of the fairytale wedding and it's all things mesmerizing. The couple had a romantic dance as well. Check out:

2. Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor team up for rom-com

Pinkvilla exclusively learned that Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor are in talks to reunite for a romantic comedy to be directed by Shashank Khaitan. “When it’s Shashank and Varun, everyone assumes the film to be a part of the Dulhania franchise. Over the last year, Shashank has developed a fresh romantic comedy with a quirky title and is in advanced stages of discussion with Varun and Janhvi to play the lead. It will be quintessential romantic comedy that the Hindi Film Industry is known for over the years,” revealed a source close to the development.

Advertisement

Apart from Varun and Janhvi, the filmmaker will be getting another pair of actors to play a couple in the film and multiple names are being considered at the moment. The Karan Johar production will go on floors around September 2024 with a marathon schedule at real locations of India. “The team is working on giving finishing touches to the script and intends to roll from the end of September 2024. It will be a big release in 2025 and will celebrate love, and relationship with a tadka,” the source added.

3. Saba Azad shares a romantic post for beau Hrithik Roshan

Saba Azad shared a mushy video from her vacation with ‘love’ Hrithik Roshan to wish him on his 50th birthday. In the video, the actor is seen holding his girlfriend from behind and recording the video with a scene of sky and heights in the background. They also shared a passionate kiss towards the end of the video.

While sharing the post, Saba wrote, “50 whirls around the sun and what a beautiful ride you’ve had, here’s to choosing love every day the way you do for another 100. Happy birthday my Love. You are the light.”

4. Kareena Kapoor Khan’s team issues official statement

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s team has issued a statement and urged everyone to wait for the official announcement of her next project. The statement states, "There have been many speculations doing the rounds about Kareena Kapoor Khan’s next film. While we understand the excitement and the anticipation. We request media to refrain from premature conjecture about her next project and its star cast. Something very exciting is coming up very soon and we request everyone to wait for the official announcement. Team Kareena Kapoor Khan."

5. Anil Kapoor shares unseen still from Fighter set to wish Hrithik Roshan on his birthday

Anil Kapoor shared an unseen still from Fighter to extend his birthday wish for co-star Hrithik Roshan. In the picture, the senior actor can be seen wearing a black colored jacket over a black colored tee and tracks. He is looking at Hrithik Roshan who is dressed in his uniform and looking dapper in his glasses. Sharing the picture, Anil captioned the post, “The inspired said to the inspiration - “Are you for real!?” Kaun inspired hai aur kaun inspiration, I’ll leave the guesswork to you Happy Birthday HR. Love you Fighter.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: What to watch this weekend: Katrina Kaif-Vijay Sethupathi's Merry Christmas to Manoj Bajpayee-Konkona Sensharma's Killer Soup; list INSIDE