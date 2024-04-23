Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt-Kiara Advani and more shower love as Armaan-Anissa's 'eternal sunshine' Rana turns 1

Actor Armaan Jain is the son of Reema Kapoor and Manoj Jain. He married Anissa Malhotra in 2020 and welcomed their munchkin Rana in 2023. Today, April 23, their baby boy turned one year and the couple shared some delightful pictures from the birthday celebration.

Kareena Kapoor Khan extended her birthday wish to Rana. On the other hand, Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, and others reacted to Armaan and Anissa's post.

Armaan Jain-Anissa Malhotra drop birthday celebration pictures of their baby boy Rana

Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra made a collaborative post on their Instagram account to share pictures from the birthday celebration as their baby boy became 1 year old. The couple and their baby wore matching floral outfits and posed for several snaps.

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram Story and wrote, "Happy birthday darling Rana (red hearts and rainbow) Alia Bhatt liked their post and Kiara Advani commented, "Loveeeeee (red heart)" On the other hand, Riddhima Kapoor wrote, "Sweetheart (red hearts) and she also extended her wish on her Instagram Story.

Meanwhile, the couple captioned their post, "Happy ONE to our eternal sunshine Rana There’s nothing we’re more proud of than being your Mama and Papa" Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Have a look:

Advertisement

For the unversed, Reema Kapoor whose son is Armaan, is the youngest sister of the late actor Rishi Kapoor, Rajiv Kapoor, and Randhir Kapoor.

Anissa Malhotra's baby shower

In February 2023, Kareena and Neetu Kapoor attended Anissa's baby shower ceremony with other family members and close friends. On Instagram, Kareena shared a photo with her sister-in-law Anissa and penned, "With the gorgeous mamma-to-be." Neetu also shared a photo on her Instagram Stories featuring Kareena, Ritu Nanda's daughter Nitasha Nanda, and Rima. She captioned it, "@anissamalhotrajain godh bharai (baby shower) god bless."

Armaan and Anissa got engaged in 2019 and tied the knot in February 2020. Their post-wedding reception was a lavish affair with several Bollywood stars in attendance. Their baby shower was attended by close friends and family members.

Armaan Jain's work front

In 2014 with the film Lekar Hum Deewana Dil, Armaan made his Bollywood debut. It was directed by filmmaker Imtiaz Ali's brother Arif Ali and starred Deeksha Seth. He also assisted directors on the sets of My Name Is Khan (2010), Student Of The Year (2012) and Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu (2012).

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Do Aur Do Pyaar's Sendhil Ramamurthy finds Alia Bhatt 'terrific'; says family ‘freaked out’ over him working with Vidya Balan