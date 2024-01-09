Kho Gaye Hum Kahan: Ananya Panday-Siddhant Chaturvedi reveal getting calls from Vicky Kaushal-Alia Bhatt; know what they said

Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav are currently basking in the success of their last release, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. The film got a direct release on OTT. Ever since its release, the film has been receiving immense appreciation and love from the audience. In fact, several industry people also lauded the team for the new-age drama film.

Most recently, the lead trio conducted a live session along with the director Arjun Varain Singh on Instagram and got candid as they interacted wholeheartedly with their fans and followers.

A while back, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’s lead trio Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Adarsh Gourav along with the director Arjun Varain Singh hosted a live session on Instagram with their fans and followers. During the conversation, the team discussed their work experience and recalled fun memories while working on the film. In addition to this, Adarsh Gourav also asked his co-stars about the best phone call they received after the movie's release.

In response to this, Siddhant Chaturvedi immediately replied, “Vicky! (Vicky Kaushal)” further adding, “He like spoke for 45 mins”, while Adarsh Gourav interposed, “and he called all of us na” to which Siddhant called the Dunki actor "so sweet and a rockstar." On the other hand, Ananya chimed in by sharing, “Alia called me and I love Alia.” “She messaged me, she called me after Gehraiyaan,” quipped Siddhant with a quirky smile.

Adarsh Gourav reacts to Kho Gaye Hum Kahan's comparison to Dil Chahta Hai and ZNMD

Furthermore, during the conversation, a fan went on to compare Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Excel’s iconic Dil Chahta Hai and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. Responding to the fan, Adarsh Gourav acknowledged the love and opined that both the films based on friendships are iconic and enjoy a huge fan following. Nonetheless, he believes that there is no comparison.

He stated, “What we were going for us to be was our authentic selves and try to authentically represent our generation jahan tak possible ho paaya…all the love that we’ve received. I feel like people have related to it and people have felt that it’s been a very antique film, so we can only thank you all for that, our gratitude for that.”

The latest movie, which explores the concept of platonic friendship, delves into intricate relationships, the bonds of friendship, and some hard-hitting realities. It premiered on Netflix just last month, on December 26, 2023.