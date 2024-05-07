Akshay Kumar and Preity Zinta starrer Sangharsh to have sequel? Director Tanuja Chandra breaks silence

It was just yesterday (May 7) that Preity Zinta conducted an #AskPZ session on her X (formerly Twitter) after such a long time. Several fans thronged the actress’ timeline with their questions about her personal and professional life. The actress also tried answering most of them.

However, during her chit-chat session, one of her replies sent fans into a frenzy as she expressed her wish to have a sequel to her 1999 film, Sangharsh. Now, the film’s director Tanuja Chandra has reacted to the same.

Tanuja Chandra reacts to sequel to Sangharsh starring Akshay Kumar and Preity Zinta starrer

A day after Preity Zinta expressed her interest in having a sequel to her psychological horror thriller, Sangharsh, the director of the film, Tanuja Chandra revealed if there is any possibility of the same. In a recent chat with Hindustan Times, the veteran filmmaker stated that if she finds an interesting idea, then she would probably make second part in the future.

"I am so glad that the film is so well remembered after all these years," Tanuja further continues, "It would be wonderful to see Reet Oberoi again in an older avatar, but still as courageous and cool as she always was."

The film starred Akshay Kumar in the role of Professor Aman Verma, a convict but a genius, who develops a soft corner for Reet. His character as the sharp professor was convincing and well-received. However, his backstory was not explored in detail.

When asked if Welcome To The Jungle actor’s character deserves a stand-alone spin-off, Chandra shared, “Well, I cannot really show him as a young man now… so we’ll have to let that one go.”

Preity Zinta was seen in the role of CBI officer Reet Oberoi in the psychological horror thriller, Sangharsh. The film also starred Akshay Kumar, Ashutosh Rana and Aman Verma among others. Interestingly, Alia Bhatt had essayed the role of young Reet in the film.

Preity Zinta expressed her desire to have a sequel to Sangharsh

On May 6, Preity hosted an interactive #AskPZ session during which a fan asked, “Life mein apni career k konsi Film ka Part 2 banana chahti ho?#PZchat,” In response to which, the actress remarked, “Shangharsh for sure (accompanied by a red-heart emoji) rest can’t think of any right now #PZchat”

Take a look:

Preity Zinta on Ashutosh Rana's character in Sangharsh

Furthermore, the actress also talked about Ashutosh Rana’s negative role in the film as Lajja Shankar Pandey. A dedicated fan had asked, “Did Ashutosh Rana's convincing act in Sangharsh opposite you left you terrified as well?#pzchat".To this, Preity replied, "I broke my leg, chipped my teeth and cut my lip during that shoot, so it was definitely a tough shoot, and it terrified me with so many hospital visits. Ashutosh was definitely mind blowing in the film."

Take a look:

When Preity Zinta expressed delight on 19 years of Sangharsh

This is not the first time when Preity has expressed her adoration towards the film. Back in 2018, on 19 years Sangharsh, the actress had shared a video montage on her social media. She had also expressed gratitude towards the opportunity for the film that she called ‘closest’ to her heart.

She had written, “After all these years, this film remains closest to my heart. If I was not an actor I would probably be #ReetOberoi from #Sangharsh. Thank you to the #Bhatts & #Tanuja for this opportunity. Thank you @akshaykumar & #AshutoshRana for making it so special! #19YearsOfSangharsh.”

Take a look:

On the professional front, the actress will be making her comeback in Bollywood with Lahore 1947 co-starring Sunny Deol and Karan Deol, backed by Aamir Khan.

