Vicky Kaushal hangs out with brother-in-law Mike in London, latter shares picture from their dinner together

Vicky Kaushal is currently in the last leg of shooting for his upcoming film Chaava under the direction of Laxman Utekar. Taking a quick break from his shooting schedule, the actor flew to London a few days back and is enjoying his family time. For the unversed, his wife and actress Katrina Kaif has already been there for quite some time now.

Vicky Kaushal steps out for dinner with his brother-in-law Mike

In a picture shared by Mike, he and Vicky can be seen smiling brightly as they pose for a close-up selfie. While Vicky can be seen in all-black, the former chose a three-piece formal for the dine-out. In case you don’t know Mike is the husband of Katrina’s sister Natasha Kaif. Check out the viral picture here:-

When Vicky Kaushal spoke about Katrina Kaif’s family

It was recently during an interview with The Weekly Magazine that the Sam Bahadur actor spoke about how Kaif has blended well with her 'middle-class' family despite coming from across borders. He shared, "Katrina comes from a completely different geography. But if you meet her family, you will see that her core life principles are similar to mine."

Vicky’s father and stunt choreographer Sham Kaushal who was also there in the interview shared, "She tries speaking in Punjabi and understands it perfectly. There are so many vegetables we eat now because she loves them so much."

When Katrina Kaif heaped praise on Vicky Kaushal’s family

While discussing how it feels like marrying in a Punjabi family, Katrina once told Midday that two big families were coming together for her. She said, “His parents have raised the most incredible children. Both Vicky and Sunny are just so grounded, well-balanced, incredible young people with their principles in place.”

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot on December 9 2021 at Rajasthan's Six Senses Fort Barwara in the presence of their close friends and family. It was in an interview with Grazia that the Raazi actor was asked about his most treasured memory to which he had replied, “My wedding, the happiest three days of my life.”

