KKR vs DC: Shah Rukh Khan gives Sunil Narine a standing ovation, thumbs up to Ankurish Raghuvanshi; see PICS

The IPL (Indian Premier League) is in full swing. Every day, cricket enthusiasts sit on the edge of their seats to watch their favorite teams play in the most exciting manner. KKR (Kolkata Knight Riders) played against DC (Delhi Capitals) in Vizag today. What made the match more thrilling was the presence of KKR's owner, Shah Rukh Khan, who proved to be the biggest cheerleader for his team, as always.

Shah Rukh Khan cheers on his KKR team for electrifying performance

Today, the match between KKR and DC had cricket lovers excited to the next level. The game, which took place at the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Vizag, had Shah Rukh Khan present to support his team with full enthusiasm. The actor in the stands with his manager, Pooja Dadlani, looked dapper in his stylish attire. He wore a cap featuring his team's logo. He was seen smiling and cheering at every boundary.

One moment that particularly stood out was when the actor gave a standing ovation to Sunil Narine for his exceptional performance. Ankurish Raghuvanshi also amazed the actor with his batting; in a viral picture, he can be seen giving him a thumbs-up.

Fans were super excited to see the actor enjoying the match. Some fans even held up posters with the message: "I don't care about the match. I came for SRK." It definitely goes without saying that the kind of love King Khan gets from his fans is second to none.

Shah Rukh Khan's work front

The superstar was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. It also featured Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani in pivotal roles. It had a good run at the box office and turned out to be the actor's third successful movie in 2023, after the blockbusters Pathaan and Jawaan. Fans are looking forward to Khan announcing his next project.

