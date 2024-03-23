WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan receives roaring welcome as he arrives in Kolkata for KKR Vs SRH's IPL match

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 commenced with a grand opening ceremony, setting the stage for an exciting cricketing extravaganza. Today, the match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad adds to the excitement, with the special presence of Shah Rukh Khan in Kolkata to support his team, KKR, with full enthusiasm. As the superstar landed in the City of Joy, his fans erupted excitedly, giving him a thunderous welcome.

Shah Rukh Khan arrives in Kolkata to attend KKR Vs SRH match

On March 23, Shah Rukh Khan graced Kolkata with his ever-charming presence. Dressed in an off-white sweatshirt paired with trousers, he looked incredibly handsome. His hair tied in a bun added an extra touch of sophistication to his dapper appearance.

As the actor headed towards his swanky car, fans erupted into chants of "Love you, Shah Rukh," their excitement palpable in every cheer. The city echoed with cheers from every corner, showcasing the immense excitement of fans to have the superstar in their midst. Take a look at the electrifying atmosphere:

Shah Rukh Khan's work front

SRK kicked off 2023 on a resounding note, headlining the action-thriller Pathaan, skillfully helmed by director Siddharth Anand. This star-studded film, featuring talents like Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, and Ashutosh Rana, not only received critical acclaim but also emerged as a box-office blockbuster.

Adding to his string of successes, King Khan delivered another blockbuster with Jawan, smashing records and captivating audiences with his charismatic portrayal. His memorable cameo in Tiger 3, starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi, further showcased his enduring star power, leaving an unforgettable impression on viewers.

The actor then took on the lead role in Dunki, directed by the acclaimed Rajkumar Hirani. Starring alongside talents like Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani, the film struck gold at the box office, reaffirming SRK's prowess as a bankable star.

Looking ahead, Khan's next venture is the eagerly awaited project with Sujoy Ghosh, King, in which he will share the screen with his daughter, Suhana Khan.

