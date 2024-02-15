Kriti Sanon's ROFL reaction to fan asking what’s next for her after playing Bhediya, robot is unmissable

Kriti Sanon has portrayed a variety of captivating roles in her filmography. From her portrayal as lady Bhediya in the 2022 release Bhediya to her recent turn as SIFRA, a robot, in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, her versatility shines through. During an engaging session with fans, Kriti was posed with the question of what's next for her as a non-human character, and the actress' hilarious response was truly unforgettable.

Kriti Sanon’s response on being asked the next non-human character after her roles in Bhediya and TBMAUJ

On Thursday, February 15, Kriti Sanon participated in an interactive session with fans on Twitter following the acclaim for her latest film, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. One individual posed the question, “Bhediya, Robot, What's next? Maddock doesn't like you as a human or what? #AskKriti."

In a light-hearted reply, Kriti quipped, “Hahahaha.. gotta find the next non-human character! any suggestions? #AskKriti."

Another admirer of Kriti’s work expressed, “Just want to say that you're a beautiful, amazing and wonderful actress. I absolutely loved both of your characters like Anika and Sifra in Bhediya and TBMAUJ. Please keep doing such good & entertaining movies and all the best wishes for your upcoming projects. #AskKriti.”

In a funny and clever retort, Kriti remarked, “You basically love it more when I’m not playing a human! Noted! #IYKYK #AskKriti.”

After addressing some fun queries, Kriti concluded the session with a warm farewell, stating, “Chalo Sifra has reached shoot now! Will chat again soon! Can’t thank you all enough for the love and appreciation pouring in! Besttt Valentines gift.. Charged me up as an actor! You guys make me feel more than ‘theek hai’ Signing off for now #Sifra #AskKriti.”

About Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

The romantic comedy centers on the character of Aryan, portrayed by Shahid Kapoor, who finds himself enamored with SIFRA, played by Kriti Sanon, a robot. The movie also boasts the talents of Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia in significant roles. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya made its theatrical debut on February 9, coinciding with Valentine's Week.

